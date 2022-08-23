Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK — The City Council discussed then unanimously approved Monday a resolution pertaining to the proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline slated to go north and east of Fairbank.

The local ethanol plant’s parent company, POET Bioprocessing, agreed with Navigator CO2 Ventures to ship liquefied carbon dioxide on the line that is part of the Navigator Heartland Greenway project, the companies announced in June.

Tags

Trending Food Videos