FAIRBANK — The City Council discussed then unanimously approved Monday a resolution pertaining to the proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline slated to go north and east of Fairbank.
The local ethanol plant’s parent company, POET Bioprocessing, agreed with Navigator CO2 Ventures to ship liquefied carbon dioxide on the line that is part of the Navigator Heartland Greenway project, the companies announced in June.
Carbon dioxide will be liquefied under pressure at 1300 to 2100 psi, max operating pressure 2200 psi for transport for industrial use or injection over a mile underground in the Illinois Basin, per the company. Carbon dioxide in high concentrations is an asphyxiant.
“It’s fairly new for this area,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods said.
“I think they’re putting the cart before the horse on the whole project,” Councilman Andrew Williams said. “They haven’t studied it enough to know what the major implications are.”
“I feel personally it’s a bandaid solution to a bigger problem,” Councilwoman Tamara Erickson said.
“I think there must be good money in it and that’s kind of why — it’s kind of a money grab,” Woods said.
The resolution was done at direction of the city council on Aug. 8, and the city attorney revised it.
“The City of Fairbank is aware that CO2 Pipelines are not currently properly regulated by the Federal Government;
“The City of Fairbank does not possess local emergency response crews trained or the equipment for the maintenance or response for a CO2 Pipeline emergency ...”
It concludes “that the City of Fairbank, Iowa does not support the construction of the proposed CO2 Pipeline near its municipal borders and expresses its non-support of the same, and requests any and all relevant municipalities, governments or local governmental entities be aware of the City of Fairbank’s position in regards to this matter.
“AYES: T. Woods, Coffin, Erickson, Williams, and R. Woods.
As of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the objection did not appear on file with the Iowa Utilities Board under the project docket number, HLP-2021-0003.