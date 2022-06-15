FAIRBANK — Al Myers choked back tears and tapped his heart as he thanked responders from the Fairbank Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Service for their actions on April 24 that saved his life.
Sharon Myers echoed his response. The couple hugged several of the responders who acted quickly that night and were recognized on Monday with plaques by the Fairbank mayor, City Council and Police Department.
Minutes earlier, Police Chief Dakota Drish, with permission, told Myers’ story:
About 7:49 p.m. April 24, Buchanan County dispatchers took a call that a Fairbank individual was not breathing, Drish said. They dispatched Fairbank officer Mitchell Franck at 7:51 p.m. to the residence. He arrived at 7:52 p.m. and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR on the patient.
Franck was still a relatively new hire of the Fairbank Department at the time.
At 7:54 p.m. and 43 seconds, the AED Franck had attached to the patient had delivered a lifesaving shock, as required, Drish said.
Meanwhile, the Fairbank Ambulance was en route at 7:53 p.m.
Twelve seconds after the police AED Franck operated delivered the shock, Fairbank Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and first responders began to connect the Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System — LUCAS — to the patient to aid in performing CPR.
At 8:11 p.m. the ambulance service began to transport the patient to Allen Hospital.
“Because of the quick action and response time our first responders, right here in Fairbank, the immediate success of the modern equipment to include the AED and the LUCAS machine, the continued education and training of our first responders, and the passion and dedication of the first responders involved in this situation, this patient survived and was able to be treated at a qualified hospital,” Drish said.
Fairbank Assistant Fire Chief Bodensteiner spoke next for the emergency medical side of the department.
“Ten of us responded on that call,” Bodensteiner said. Alongside him at the meeting were some of the 10: Ted Vorwald, Janice Martins, Cody Kleitsch and Justin Ritter.
“It was with Mitch (Franck)’s quick actions that — they always say quick CPR, early AED is key, and it was key in making an early difference in the outcome of that call,” Bodensteiner said.
“For me it’s great affirmation about what we do, why we do it, the hours that we put in. Too often calls don’t end up that way. So we’re more than pleased to be here tonight to celebrate this.”
Drish added: “This is an extraordinary example of teams practicing together like we’re going to play, and this is the result.”
“I don’t know how many cities in the state have five part-time officers giving full-time coverage, but we are very happy with what we have,” Mayor Mike Harter said, toward Drish.
Drish thanked Harter and council for updating equipment and hiring additional part-time officers, including Franck, who began with the city on March 29 and had worked about 48 hours for the department prior to the lifesaving events for Myers.
“It is my honor and privilege to acknowledge some of the positive actions and responses by our city council members, by our mayor, by our other local law enforcement officers and by our first responders,” Drish said.