FAIRBANK — The City Council in this town of 1,100 has approved the sale of $199,000 in water revenue bonds to Community Bank of Oelwein at a low bid of 1.5486% interest, weighted over a 10-year term maturing June 1, 2031.
The next highest bid was 2.2432% from a Fairbank bank.
“Both of those are phenomenally low interest rates for water revenue bonds,” advisor Maggie Burger with Speer Financial told City Council when it met Monday.
Donlon Brothers Construction LLC of Elgin had the lowest detailed bid estimate at just under $199,595, 15% over that of the city engineer, which the council accepted on Aug. 23.
This is for work on two sections of the water main system located under the north sidewalk on Grove Street from First to Second and West Main Street from Walnut to Halpin with a history of breakage that would receive larger, 6-inch-diameter replacement pipe.
“The interest difference on those two bids is $7,386, which,” she said, “is right in line with what you’re paying for all the legal fees.”
“The bonds are callable at any time with 30-day notice,” she said, in referring to the attached debt service schedule in council documents. “This does represent a 0.75% interest on the 2% interest rate. That is about a $20,000 to $21,000 payment every year, which is definitely lower than we were anticipating. We were thinking it would be in that $23,000 to $24,000 range when we thought interest rates would be around 2%.”
The measure was approved 3-0-1 with Councilman Andrew Williams, a banker in Fairbank, abstaining from the vote. Councilwoman Tammy Erickson was unable to attend.
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING REPORT
The council also heard a report from Speer Financial on its tax increment financing districts.
“You have commercial growth in your TIF district of about $666,000, no industrial property, there’s a small amount of agricultural ground, $45,000, and then the bulk of your TIF area is made up of residential property, $18,362,000,” Burger said.
“We roll all of those numbers back, so that gives us a total TIF property taxable valuation — that we can ask for tax receipts against — of $11,296,000 of valuation. We take that times the tax rate of $27.64,” she said. “That is the city, the county, the school, the community college — minus everybody’s debt service levies if they have one, minus PPEL for the school, minus school instructional (support), those are levies that TIF does not allow — the state code does not allow you to take those monies. So we have to remove those, so we come down to about $27.
“That produces approximately $304 of TIF receipts. You are using $12,153 this year for your GO (general obligation) debt and $37,000 for that interfund loan. You’ll be using $15,000 next year.
“The unclaimed TIF dollar money — I’m not telling you to go claim that by any means — because the money that makes up the valuation, the valuation, that rolls back into your budget, the county’s budget and the school district’s budget. The key here to that unclaimed number is that you’re not using all of the TIF receipts,” Burger said. “There’s a lot of TIF dollars you don’t collect on and again those are the numbers that help grow your budget every single year as your TIF district grows. Again, a smaller amount that will be collected next year — if nothing else comes up between now and Dec. 1. That just means that you may see a small bump in your general fund valuation next year. Not a lot, but it could result in maybe a $5,000 to $7,000 bump in what you can levy against in the general fund because you’re reducing the TIF askings.”
They heard about the intricacies of TIF law.
“A TIF district has a life for commercial and industrial of 20 years. If it’s residential, it only has a life of 10 years,” Burger said.
“The interesting thing is, an area could be TIF’ed forever. What happens is, when you hit that expiration date, typically bond counsel will pass a resolution and say ‘we are identifying that we’ve reached the sunset date,’” Burger said.
However, she continued, a city can say there’s more growth to be had and reset the value of the district, which resets the floor against which growth is measured.
In 2012, there were numerous changes to the TIF law making it very project-specific.
“We had two subdivisions, got TIF’ed into one,” said Councilman Ron Woods, who owns Woods Construction Inc. with family. “These were established in 2004.”
Burger said they likely would have sunset in 2014, unless they had a “slum and blight” designation, which she said do not currently sunset, or were phased in so each set of lots gets its own 10-year life.
City staff indicated they had been working on this with the council of governments staff.
Burger said they would talk with the council of governments staff “and get that mapped out.”
The sunset began in the mid-1990s, according to Burger.
“The Legislature in the spring of 1995 said we’re going to start the sunset,” she said.
“I think our Main Street is one of those because it was established in 1991,” Woods said.