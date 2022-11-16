FAIRBANK — After a public hearing set for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at Fairbank City Hall, the Fairbank City Council will consider amending its urban renewal area and plan, which affects how the city can use funds from tax increment financing (TIF), essentially capturing tax on rising property values in the designated urban renewal area during a set period.
In reviewing financing options available for the upcoming Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 project, which is set to begin in 2023, the council heard that using TIF dollars for part of the payback would be “very beneficial” for the city, per minutes of a Nov. 3 Fairbank City Council special meeting.
To capture that benefit, the council needs to amend the Urban Renewal Plan to add the Main Street project “with a max project estimate amount of $1.5 million which will be collected over future years,” minutes state.
Specifically, the council is hoping to bring in around $100,000 every year to help with the payments that will be owed for the Main Street project, per Nov. 3 minutes. That amount will be recalculated each year to adequately use the TIF dollars allowed and to pay off Main Street as quickly as possible.
Setting the public hearing for 6 p.m. Nov. 28 passed 5-0 on Nov. 3 with all present for the vote.
The city’s portion of the project — which as state highway 281 is shared with the Department of Transportation — is protected to be $2.022 million, according to a Nov. 11 final cost estimate that Fehr Graham project manager Jon Biederman provided at the council meeting on Nov. 14.