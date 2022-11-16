Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — After a public hearing set for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at Fairbank City Hall, the Fairbank City Council will consider amending its urban renewal area and plan, which affects how the city can use funds from tax increment financing (TIF), essentially capturing tax on rising property values in the designated urban renewal area during a set period.

In reviewing financing options available for the upcoming Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 project, which is set to begin in 2023, the council heard that using TIF dollars for part of the payback would be “very beneficial” for the city, per minutes of a Nov. 3 Fairbank City Council special meeting.

