The trial for a 19-year-old Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse in Fairbank has been pushed back to November.
Holten Taylor Robinson, a 2022 Wapsie Valley graduate, was charged in Fayette County District Court with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, after an incident at a Fairbank home on March 2.
Robinson filed a plea of not guilty on April 12, and a jury trial was scheduled to begin next week on Aug. 17. That has since been rescheduled to Nov. 9 at the courthouse in West Union.
As of June, Robinson is being represented by attorney Christopher M. Raker of East Dubuque, Illinois. He replaces Joey Hoover of Epworth, Iowa, who has withdrawn from the case.
Robinson is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
A protection order is in place forbidding Robinson to be in contact with his alleged victim. She was 17 at the time of the reported incident.