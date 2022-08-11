Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The trial for a 19-year-old Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse in Fairbank has been pushed back to November.

Holten Taylor Robinson, a 2022 Wapsie Valley graduate, was charged in Fayette County District Court with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, after an incident at a Fairbank home on March 2.

