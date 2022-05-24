On Monday, the Fairbank City Council heard an update on potential sidewalk funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program of the Iowa Department of Transportation.
City staff presented a grant request at a council of governments committee meeting last week. The city was tentatively awarded funding for a sidewalk going north out of town on Fourth Street, but final adoption won’t be until a July meeting.
Mayor Mike Harter read a statement about where the project is in the funding pipeline.
“The RTA Transportation Alternatives Program committee has recommended to fund the Walk Safe Fairbank project,” Harter read. “Recommendations will be forwarded to the RTA policy director for inclusion in the draft fiscal year ’23-’26 Transportation Improvement Program, which will be considered for adoption at the July RTA meeting.
“So we don’t have anything until July,” Harter said. “But tentatively unofficially (we) have been approved for just under $82,000 for that sidewalk.
“(City Clerk) Brittany (Fuller) did good job of presenting ours (grant request),” Harter said. “They have everybody vote. Ours was the top one.”