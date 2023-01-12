FAIRBANK — Soon after Fairbank City Council unanimously approved the third reading and a proposed update to the entire City Code of Ordinances on Monday, Jan. 9, they discussed emergency snow removal parking with staff. Among the law changes, the council increased the fine for parking violations during emergency snow removal from $15 to $25, in section 70.03.
The code updates took effect Wednesday morning upon city staff posting them at City Hall, the bank and post office in Fairbank. Old ordinances are repealed as of that date.
Fairbank Police Chief Dakota Drish said his department had issued 14 warnings — five written and nine verbal — between the Dec. 12 council meeting and Monday, at the request of and with documentation by city staff who were trying to plow. A log of all warned vehicles is kept, he said.
The part-time Police Department didn’t have an officer out when plowing complaints were made, Drish said. Hours later, they followed up.
“In the future, we will work with city staff to get the license plate number and exact time,” Drish said, in addition to the date the warning was issued.
Per discussion, multiple city elected officials appeared to have received or learned of complaints from one or two people. Someone had posted on social media about a warning received while parking in front of a business during snow removal.
“We already put it out there — you’re going to get a warning the first time, and the second, you’re going to get a ticket. I think we got all our complaints — from one person,” Councilwoman Tamara Erickson said.
“It’s not just one person —” Councilman Matt Coffin said. “— The biggest issue.”
Noting that only a citation — not a warning — carries a fine, “There has not been a single citation issued,” Drish said. “A written warning, there is no consequence.
“Twenty-five dollars is what that fine amount’s going up to,” Drish said.
“We do have a pretty good ordinance. (Section) 69.11 talks about snow removal, (and in 69.12,) snow routes, the council having the ability to designate those,” Drish said. “We can tow vehicles if we need to.”
“The fact that it hasn’t been addressed in years past I think is where some of the frustration’s coming from,” Drish said, echoing council comments.
“I don’t disagree with us giving warnings,” Mayor Bill Cowell said. “In just this situation the amount of snow that was there, I think a lot of people didn’t even think it was going to get plowed.”
The snow removal ordinance doesn’t specify, Drish said, how much snow constitutes an emergency.
“It doesn’t say ‘(if) there’s an inch’ or something, and it seems pretty ambiguous. Even from a constitutional standpoint, that’s not the way enforcement takes place,” Drish said.
“I think it would be better for us to establish, at a 1-inch minimum, we’re going to issue fines,” Drish said, noting someone could argue about drifting.
When the Police Department is contacted by a city employee who says a parking violation needs to be addressed, “I want you guys to have faith and know … we will show up and do something about it,” Drish said.
“I want to convey that if for some reason the city thinks that this needs to be handled in an informal manner, that that is handled without the Police Department, quite frankly,” Drish said. “Because if we need to go there, a warning or enforcement action’s going to have to be taken.”
Parking during snow removal came to the forefront when a city snowplow driver had to back up and turn around on a street with cars parked on both sides, Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle said.
Discussion kept returning to how a snow emergency would be posted.
Cowell suggested putting a notice out the night before as many towns do.
Various ways to notify the public were discussed, such as putting a banner with “snow emergency” and effective times on the city website, on Facebook, on local tv news, on the library scrolling sign, and putting a start-of-season notice on an all-city mailing like a bill or in the Fairbank Islander.
Cowell asked about potentially using the city website.
The city clerk wasn’t sure she would hear a text in the very early morning telling her to post a snow emergency on the website.
“I think that’s the problem, nobody knew,” Councilman Ron Woods said.
“But if nobody knew that was going to happen, would we have put it out the night before?” Clerk Brittany Fuller asked.
Drish pointed to a Facebook post at the beginning of the season “stating if we did get snow that those vehicles need to be removed.”
Drish supported the idea of a banner on the city website with the start and end times of the snow emergency parking ban.
City staff will be putting a no parking for emergency snow removal notice in the Fairbank Islander at the start of the season and mentioned potentially doing so in February also.
Responding to a suggestion of additional notification of the snow warning on entrance signs to the town, Councilman Ron Woods said people likely weren’t going to wake up and drive to the edge of town during a snow emergency to look at a sign.
“I think this first round of warnings is a huge help,” Public Works Assistant Director Ben Delagardelle said, in talk of notifying people. “And obviously people are discussing it.
“When I make a list, I don’t discriminate — against or for — business owners, residents, a visitor, a local,” Delagardelle said.
“If there’s snow predicted, we should put it out there that there’s a chance that we will be plowing,” Cowell said.
Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle said that would confuse people.
“I just think if there’s snow, get your cars off the street, bottom line,” Delagardelle said.
Other concerns mentioned were people who don’t look at any of the suggested media.
Coffin said he doesn’t look at his utility bill, Facebook or the Islander.
“There’s probably a lot of citizens like me,” he said.
“I’m not saying you’re wrong (to Public Works), because if you do hit a car, you’re going to be dealing with a way bigger issue than a ticket,” Coffin said.
“We’ve put out a number of places I’ve never seen,” Coffin said, suggesting putting a notice “on the library screen.”
“I know we need to get information out there other than just Facebook and even the signs outside of town, unless you’re getting out of bed and driving out to see if that sign’s flipped down,” Woods said. “I think if everyone knows about it and if you get one warning and a citation after that, I don’t think that’s a problem.”
Would it seem reasonable to have the display on the library? Drish asked.
Woods replied to put it on the news.
“Maybe we can have the Fire Department put it on the loudspeaker,” Erickson said.
“— at 2:30 in the morning!” Drish exclaimed.