FAIRBANK — Soon after Fairbank City Council unanimously approved the third reading and a proposed update to the entire City Code of Ordinances on Monday, Jan. 9, they discussed emergency snow removal parking with staff. Among the law changes, the council increased the fine for parking violations during emergency snow removal from $15 to $25, in section 70.03.

The code updates took effect Wednesday morning upon city staff posting them at City Hall, the bank and post office in Fairbank. Old ordinances are repealed as of that date.

