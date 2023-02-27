FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council will outsource much of the municipal energy rebate process to a program included in its membership in the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities termed Munee Buck$, having approved changes to the city’s terms and conditions for the program on Monday, Feb. 13. In other construction-related news, the council heard a recommendation to shelve roofing bids for the fire station.
Following council discussion, Public Works Assistant Director Ben Delagardelle recommended extending the current rebate program until March 13 with the new rebate rates being phased in upon verification by Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities.
Reasons for the update included outdated efficiency figures and dollar amounts in the current program, the provision of the service at no extra change in the existing IAMU membership and time savings for city staff, who will, however, continue to locally verify reported efficiency increases.
A resident would submit the rebate request through an online system, which would go straight to IAMU for review. The city would receive monthly totals on what was received. IAMU has employees dedicated to this task who would field questions.
“I was also going to extend our current program 30 days until March 13, then approve our new program today,” Delagardelle told the council. “It may take them a couple of days to change our Terms and Conditions and add this rebate for us. I’m overall comfortable to ask you to make a motion for this today with new rates being phased in and the old rates being phased out March 13.”
Delagardelle envisioned a link to the rebate program could be placed on the city website, he said.
Of going through IAMU, “I think it will reduce errors because I don’t have time to become an expert at energy efficiency,” Delagardelle said.
“We still have to do the beginning measurement and ending measurement that we do now,” Delagardelle said.
REBATES
After some council discussion, Delagardelle reviewed his thoughts to change the city’s specific terms and conditions wording to offer attic insulation rebates going from R0 to R40 maximum. The state starts rebates going from R40 to R50.
“I would like to go R0-R40 to get homes up to the existing standard,” Delagardelle said.
The water heater rebate will go from $300 to $450 a year and has a little accommodation for a gas meter.
The air duct seal will require a certificate of completion or approval. Homes may be checked to ensure they have air exchange hard-piping, in light of a dialog with Councilman Ron Woods.
“We want to word it — the newer homes now, the cold air and return air are all hard-piped. It might be an issue with some of them. We just started hard-piping the stuff probably the last 10 years,” said Woods, an owner of Woods Construction.
“As far as duct sealing, are you going to have that for existing homes too?” Woods asked.
“That wasn’t included in terms and conditions but we can add it on our own,” Delagardelle said.
Sealing ducts on homes with return air pulled through the floor trusses could pose a sticky situation for existing homes, according to Woods.
“There’s been some houses built, and the return air pulled completely through the floor trusses. That hasn’t been done for probably the last 20 years. But they would be — not impossible to seal out, especially on the return air. I guess if someone comes and asks about it, just tell them. You’d hate to have them check the box and have someone come back with a (big) bill and the whole house is full. It’s really sticky stuff,” Woods said.
Furnace rebates will move away from 90 efficiency rated and greater, toward 96 rated and greater, to be eligible for a rebate, Delagardelle responded to Woods, who mentioned they go up to 98.
“I know they’re available. A $300 rebate for both would probably be sufficient,” Delagardelle said.
The process will be submitted to IAMU for verification before placement on the city website.
CONSTRUCTION-RELATED
Fairbank Fire Chief Chris West said, despite having two quotes to replace the roof of the fire station, another contractor estimated the structure had 5-7 years left. With plans drawn to expand the fire station, West said he didn’t believe it was wise to spend the money and recommended shelving action on that job.
Bryce Kleitsch was voted in as a new Fairbank Fire Department member but was unable to attend as he was taking the EMT exam that night, West said. Council approved the appointment.