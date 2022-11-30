Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council approved on Monday changes related to its urban renewal area plan and related tax increment finance certification for fiscal 2024 and the first “reading” of an overall update to its code of ordinances.

Council set about to amend its urban renewal plan, which affects how the city can use funds from tax increment financing (TIF), which helps the city capture tax on rising property values in the designated urban renewal area during a set period.

