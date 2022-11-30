FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council approved on Monday changes related to its urban renewal area plan and related tax increment finance certification for fiscal 2024 and the first “reading” of an overall update to its code of ordinances.
Council set about to amend its urban renewal plan, which affects how the city can use funds from tax increment financing (TIF), which helps the city capture tax on rising property values in the designated urban renewal area during a set period.
The council had heard at a special meeting Nov. 3 that using TIF dollars for part of the payback of its Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 project set to begin in 2023 would be “very beneficial” for the city, per the Nov. 3 meeting minutes.
Thus, the council needed to amend its urban renewal plan to add the Main Street project “with a max project estimate amount of $1.5 million which will be collected over future years,” at a rate of about $100,000 every year to help with payments that will be owed for the Main Street project, per the Nov. 3 minutes.
The council authorized when it met Monday an internal advance for funding of the urban renewal project by resolution (no. 33).
“We’re going to borrow it from our money that’s sitting there for Main Street. And then it’ll match our certifications,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
Tax increment finance cash on hand, which was detailed on a summary page of the urban renewal report the council passed soon after, will “look a lot different as we start adding this Main Street budget,” Fuller told the council.
The council then approved the TIF Certification for the fiscal year ending in 2024.
“This again goes back to our Main Street TIF project,” Fuller said. “We are going to certify $100,000 — $50,000 in Buchanan and $50,000 in Fayette (counties). We did do the project at $1.5 million, but this is all we’re asking for next year.”
Doing the math, at that rate, the $1.5 million portion of the Main Street project planned from future tax income should take about 15 years to pay back.
The city’s portion of the Main Street project — which, as State Highway 281, is shared with the Iowa Department of Transportation — is projected to cost $2.022 million, per a Nov. 11 final cost estimate from the city’s engineer on the project.
ORDINANCE UPDATES
The council approved the “first reading” of the proposed overall updates to the Fairbank code of ordinances. They didn’t read the whole city codebook or walk through the changes on Monday as these have been discussed at meetings throughout the year.
The “Proposed Code of Ordinance(s) City of Fairbank Online Version” draft link is available on the city website by clicking the City Council tab at the top and following that text link.
Simmering-Cory and Iowa Codification helps the city update its ordinances regularly.
“We will have all three of those readings,” Fuller said, as recommended by the city attorney.
The second reading of the city code updates will fall at the Dec. 12 meeting and the third reading (and tentative adoption) will fall on Jan. 9. Council meetings fall on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Council decided on Monday, Nov. 28, as is habitually done, to skip the second December meeting barring a need to hold it.
Relating to city code, Mayor Bill Cowell said he had discussed the personnel policy for vacation with city staff, which is, per the agenda, “Personnel Policy Section 5.4, Vacation — Any unused vacation time is lost without compensation.”
Council members present discussed how their — or their family’s — employers handle this.
Policies at workplaces in these cases were allowed to either cap the number of unused days staff can bank, or divide total unused days by two. Options for pay are to carry over time or pay out wages for an allowed number of days.
One person’s spouse receives a payout at the end of the year.
“I think it’s something where (if) you do it, — either you pay it out or you accrue one week, you can’t go beyond that,” Cowell said.
“We don’t have to make a decision today but I think it’s something to consider. I think a week would be the most that I would allow,” Cowell said.
Council tabled the decision on unused vacation.
Other city code changes discussed this year have included changes to all-terrain and utility terrain vehicle law (Fairbank Code Chapter 75), like removing city permitting fees owing to a new state law effective July 1, although hours of operation remain listed as 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. ATV/UTV laws are one example among many of ripple effects from lawmaking at other levels of government. Changes inspired by watching other cities have included defining how backyard poultry can be kept (Fairbank Code Chapter 55.20) and requiring that basements be removed after the demolition of buildings (Fairbank Code Chapter 157.04).