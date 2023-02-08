Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council approved an amendment updating the vacation policy for staff to allow limited carryover and banking when it met Monday, Jan. 23.

Also, the council tabled roofing bids for the fire station in search of further input from the Fire Department.

