FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council approved an amendment updating the vacation policy for staff to allow limited carryover and banking when it met Monday, Jan. 23.
Also, the council tabled roofing bids for the fire station in search of further input from the Fire Department.
The vacation-earning schedule for full-time employees is as follows: after six months of employment, one workweek of paid vacation. After two years, two workweeks of paid vacation. After six years, three workweeks of paid vacation.
Vacation requests must be received seven days in advance of the leave. The department head, or the mayor or city council, must approve the request.
A vacation earned should be taken by the employee prior to the employee’s next anniversary date.
An employee can bank five days maximum.
An employee can be paid for up to five days maximum if they have more than five days to be banked.
Temporary, seasonal, and part-time employees are not entitled to any vacation benefits except as allowed specifically by the city clerk and/or council.
The council once again tabled deciding on new roofing quotes for the fire station.
Fire Chief Chris West presented the quotes Jan. 9. Both included removal of current shingles and replacement of shingles.
Perry Hershberger Construction LLC quoted $20,000 which did not include any extra work that could possibly be needed on repairing soffit, fascia, sheeting, or rafters if necessary. Those would be an additional $40 per man-hour.
Legacy Roofing of Iowa had a quote of $26,545.65, which they lowered to $24,000 even ahead of the Jan. 23 meeting after shingles were discounted to cost, per discussion.
“I think either one of them would do a good job,” Councilman Ron Woods said.
“That’s what he said when he stopped in — Chris,” Fuller said.
“The cheaper one, they would have money to put somewhere else,” Woods said.
Councilpersons Tamara Erickson and Andrew Williams chimed in, favoring letting the Fire Department decide.
At the Jan. 23 meeting, no one from the Fire Department was able to attend.