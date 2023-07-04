FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council approved Denver-based Certified Public Accountant Keith Oltrogge to conduct its annual financial exam for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and voted to have city public works staff open the yard waste site on Saturdays without requiring a key, when it met Monday, June 26.
The council also heard that a building remodeling project it sponsored for the former 1897 Cafe at 115 E. Main St. received a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Rehabilitation grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Lisa Kremer, executive director of Grow Buchanan County Economic Development Commission, told the council the grant application for the building ranked first in the state. The council approved a letter of intent March 27 for a tax increment finance loan and in-kind match up to $75,000 on what Kremer said is an almost $394,000 project with building owner John Welsh pitching in the balance.
He’ll have two years to complete the remodel.
Independence also received a catalyst grant, which will help refurbish two buildings, providing three upstairs apartments and the Gedney Bakery and Coffeehouse, per Kremer’s written report.
The former McElroy’s Grocery in Winthrop has reopened as Nick’s Family Grocery, Kremer reported. Both the Independence bakery and Winthrop grocery received additional assistance from Grow Buchanan, as did Premier Animal Wellness Services (PAWS) for their startup veterinary clinic, per Kremer’s report.
Kremer briefly introduced new Buchanan County Tourism Director Jill Chemin.
FINANCIAL EXAM
The council approved the lower of two quotes on the annual financial exam for the fiscal year ending June 30 from Certified Public Accountant Keith Oltrogge of Denver, who has worked for the city in the past. The Oltrogge contract indicated the total reimbursement would be for up to $3,200 except as specifically agreed by the city and CPA.
A larger firm which has several offices in north, east and central Iowa quoted up to $6,000.
The last full audit was in or about 2019.
YARD WASTE SITE
The council acted to resolve citizen complaints about having to check out a key during city hall open hours to use the city yard waste site and former “eliminated burn pile” at the west end of Grove Street.
The city is not allowed to burn and citizens are directed to leave only items that will easily compost. As of a Sept. 27, 2022, letter from the city of Fairbank to the Department of Natural Resources, citizens have been required to check out the yard waste site key during city hall hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, per the letter.
Council members have reported fielding complaints from citizens who work during the day and are unable to get to city hall when it’s open to check out a key. There are also a limited number of keys.
Councilwoman Tamara Erickson suggested setting weekend hours when the gate would be open, like a certain time on Saturday.
“We hear constantly about this burn pile, it’s the smallest issue that we hear the most about,” Councilman Tyler Woods explained to a citizen’s comment.
“It’s either we open it up and they follow the rules or we lock it and charge them,” Tyler Woods said.
Councilman Matt Coffin suggested a key fob or card tied to an address and an electric gate to encourage accountability, noting he had not priced this.
Mayor Bill Cowell recommended continuing to require key checkout during the week and opening the gates when public works staff arrives on Saturday.
“I wouldn’t post any hours, I would just say it will be open during the day on Saturday, and close it on Sunday morning,” Cowell said.
Erickson moved to leave the yard waste site open Saturday and close it Sunday, which passed a vote of the full council unanimously.
Other council actions included two resolutions, one authorizing transfer of funds, and one agreement with a new part-time police hire, saying that if he leaves, he will have to reimburse certain equipment costs.
CLOSED SESSIONS
After emerging from a closed session with the city attorney to discuss strategy where disclosure could disadvantage the position of the city, the council directed the city clerk to simply “act as directed by the city attorney.” This open meeting law exception is in Iowa Code 21.5 (1) ©.
The council took no action upon emerging from their second closed session of the night to discuss purchase or sale of real estate where premature disclosure could disadvantage the city. This open meeting law exception is in Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (j).