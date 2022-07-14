FAIRBANK — The price tag for work on two sections of the water main system fell by $28,930 because of a change order the council acknowledged on Monday. But the unresolved matter of sidewalk replacement could delay the contractor’s cleanup and seeding of the right-of-way.
The Fairbank City Council approved the water main project more than 10 months ago at an estimated cost of $199,595. Donlon Brothers Construction LLC of Elgin won the contract.
The project runs beneath the north sidewalk on Grove Street from First to Second and West Main Street from Walnut to Halpin. The area had a history of breakage and received a larger, 6-inch-diameter replacement pipe.
Everything has been tested and put into service, Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle told the council.
The council approved a partial pay estimate — leading to a running total of $163,047.25 — on a 4-0 vote Monday, after Delagardelle said that includes “everything except the $20,000 left on seeding.”
Councilman Matt
Coffin was absent.
Without the change order, the project would have been over budget. With it, it should fall under budget at about $183,000.
City officials or staff indicated the contractor was waiting for sidewalk replacement before seeding.
After talk of sidewalk replacement along Grove Street between First and Second at the June 27 meeting, the council had requested a few neighbors in the project area attend the Monday, July 11, meeting and choose how to pay to rehabilitate their sidewalk.
Letters were mailed and posted door-to-door along Grove Street homes between First and Second regarding the sidewalk along their properties. The letters stated the estimated cost-share for their portion of the sidewalk — and asked they attend the council though none did that day, per June 27 meeting minutes. The council directed its sidewalk committee to talk with the individuals about signing an agreement or having the costs assessed to their properties.
If owners agreed to grant an easement, the city was proposing to pay half the sidewalk replacement, was the talk June 27. Otherwise, owners would be assessed 100%.
On Monday, residents of that area described drainage issues that leave inches of ice on their sidewalk. They also asked about the Fairbank sidewalk ordinance and reported concrete or rocks were left in the right-of-way. They wanted the area cleaned up to some extent.
The residents also questioned what appeared to be mixed precedent on repairing sidewalks.
“We did go door to door, nobody wanted it (a sidewalk),” Councilman Ron Woods said Monday. “We had people on one side say they’d pay for a sidewalk on the other side.”