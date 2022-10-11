FAIRBANK — After hearing that the 2021 Water System Improvement Project was substantially complete, Fairbank City Council unanimously approved the final pay estimate on Monday, bringing the total earned by and paid to Donlon Brothers Construction LLC of Elgin to $171,476.50.
That’s about $28,120 under the detailed estimate of $199,595 the council had approved before starting the project.
The savings occurred because conditions were better than expected, the engineer on the project, Jon Biederman, branch manager with Fehr Graham West Union, told the Daily Register Tuesday.
The project runs beneath the north sidewalk on Grove Street from First to Second and West Main Street from Walnut to Halpin. The area had a history of breakage and received a larger, 6-inch-diameter replacement pipe.
The project infrastructure was tested and was in service, Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle told the council in July.
“We believed we were going to hit rock on the West Main Street portion and in the end we were just above it, so we didn’t have the extra cost on the rock removal,” Biederman said Tuesday.
“Sometimes we get lucky.”
“We did get the patches done on the street,” Delagardelle told the council Monday.
Delagardelle referred to a walkthrough he had done with Biederman.
“Everything’s been seeded, straw put on it,” Delagardelle said, noting, however, that conditions had been poor for grass to grow. “As far as I can see, everything’s been essentially completed that they had for the contract.”
Resident concerns were summarized and addressed in discussion. No residents were present when the council approved the final payment on Monday.
Water issues at the lot at the corner — at Grove and Second, Biederman said — were addressed Monday.
“We had some issues with water backing up… on the corner,” Councilman Matt Coffin said.
“There was a resident here, said the intake got moved,” Delagardelle said. “Jon (Biederman) said there was never an intake on that corner to start with, there was just a culvert (under) the sidewalk.
“So they ran a culvert across the street, and put one on the north side of the sidewalk,” Delagardelle said.
This would be the north side of Grove Street, Biederman said.