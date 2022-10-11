Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — After hearing that the 2021 Water System Improvement Project was substantially complete, Fairbank City Council unanimously approved the final pay estimate on Monday, bringing the total earned by and paid to Donlon Brothers Construction LLC of Elgin to $171,476.50.

That’s about $28,120 under the detailed estimate of $199,595 the council had approved before starting the project.

