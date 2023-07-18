In advance of the day’s spectacular horse shows, numerous competitors, including Hailee Cannon of Hawkeye, were out early at the Fayette County fairgrounds in West Union preparing their animals for the challenge, fun and opportunity that awaited them Tuesday.
“I show cattle and horses,” Cannon said, in explaining her areas of interest and outlook for the fair’s opening day, “and I have my dapple gray gelding who's 18, and my chestnut, he’s about 10. This morning, I will be doing halter classes with my chestnut, and this afternoon, I’ll be doing games with my dapple gray.”
Because of her involvement in the different competitions, two distinct horses were needed, she observed, noting that the dapple gray, named Diesel, was the clear choice for participation in the games competition.
“He’s the faster one. My chestnut, he’s kind of fat and lazy. He’s not very motivated,” Cannon said, with a laugh.
During the games portion, participating horses are expected to perform a variety of activities, including navigating poles and completing the flag race.
“In flag race,” she explained, “there will be three barrels and you have to go from the left to right and you take a flag from each bucket and see how fast you can do it. That’s what the games are, the time, and not knocking any poles or barrels over or dropping the flag.”
On the other hand, those animals entered in the Halter Classes and Western Pleasure competition are normally of a bit different sort, a prototype epitomized by Cannon’s statuesque chestnut, Maverick.
“For western pleasure, you’ll want a bigger-built horse with more muscle,” she said. “He’s going to be one that can push cattle. (For the halter classes,) they’ll be judging him on his qualities. And then showmanship is when they judge me and how I show my animal off.”
In addition to Diesel and Maverick, Cannon noted she has other horses, as well, which is unsurprising, given the extent to which her family is involved in raising and showing animals.
“I have another gelding at home, he’s a paint, and then we have two ponies,” she said, “because I have three other siblings. My siblings are showing cattle and chickens. They aren’t showing horses this year.
“I’ve been in horses my entire life,” she continued, “I was around it since I could walk.”
As was the case with many of Tuesday’s show competitors, Cannon, 15, is a 4-H member, and she has been presenting her horses for half of her life, she explained. The show is termed the 4-H and FFA Horse Show, and some showpersons are in FFA as well, with representation from North Fayette Valley FFA among the entries.
“I was like 7 or 8 when I started on horses,” Cannon said, “and you come to horse workouts and that’s when I learned, and I just practiced at home. I used to practice a lot more, but now they kind of know, when it comes to the time of the year, they just know when to get into it.”
Despite that level of experience and early devotion, however, she was hesitant to identify horses as her favorites to prepare and show.
They are a big part of me,” Cannon said, of her horses, though “beef and horses, they are both my things, I don’t know if I could pick (between them).”
As for Tuesday’s competitions, Cannon was looking forward to the challenge while also enjoying the moment and celebrating what she hoped would be a little good fortune.
“I moved up this year,” she noted, of the others in her competitive events, “so I’m running with the older girls now. (The goal is to) just do our best, not get hurt. I have three ACL repairs, so just try to not get myself hurt.
“And it shouldn’t be too hot, either,” she concluded, happily. “Usually, it’s like 90 degrees for the horse show, so today’s going to be great.”
The Fair’s horse competitions continue with the open show on Saturday at 9 a.m.