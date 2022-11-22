The Oelwein chapter of the Knights of Columbus continues its rich tradition of serving the local community, engaging in a wide variety of initiatives to help people of all descriptions. The group’s devotion, much of it faith-based, is reflected in the words its members profess and strive to follow each day, according to Oelwein Knights member Steve Bradley.
“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternity for Catholic men wanting to improve their community and support their church by promoting and conducting educational, charitable, religious and social welfare works,” said Bradley. “The Knights live by the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism, with the motto of ‘in service to one, in service to all’.”
With these tenets guiding their mission, the Oelwein Knights’ community involvement is predictably vast. Their greatest focus, however, belies this breadth, as a primary aim of the local Knights includes supporting various projects aimed at assisting one particular group. “Our major effort,” Bradley explained, “is collecting funds through our annual Tootsie Roll campaign, which are in turn given to various groups and organizations serving the mentally challenged.”
In addition to their Tootsie Roll initiative, local Knights annually provide winter coats and other warm apparel to children who may otherwise go without such essential items, Bradley said. Just recently, in support of Oelwein’s “Winterize Your Neighbor” clothing event, the Knights distributed “48 winter coats and 72 winter hats,” he said, this out of the 72 coats and 141 hats collected. At the event, around 75 families were assisted, with the funds to acquire that outwear coming from various breakfast fundraisers held by the Knights.
Though collecting the winter items was a collaborative drive, reflecting the work of several different groups, the Knights stood at the forefront of the effort: for example, in the words of Sheila Bryan of Christ United Presbyterian Church, the local Knights had a large part in the fundraising effort.
Local victims of unexpected circumstances also benefit from the Knights’ good works and ongoing service. “We also provide support for individuals and families in our community suffering from catastrophic accidents,” Bradley said.
As a Catholic organization, faith is at the heart of what the Knights believe, while also providing the foundation for the many service-oriented actions to which they devote themselves. In the case of the Oelwein group, this central spiritual element manifests itself in a number of ways. As Bradley described, “we provide physical and financial support for Sacred Heart Church and its congregation,” as well as, and with a focus on strengthening the faith of young people, “assisting with funding the bi-annual National Catholic Youth Council convention for the youth of our parish.” The local Knights also assist in providing graduating high school students with needed scholarships to help support their further education, Bradley noted.
Standing among the local leaders in supporting and providing for their community, the members of Oelwein’s Knights of Columbus regularly embody the words which guide them.