Reflecting the Oelwein Knights’ primary focus, Grand Knight Cory Michels presents a check to a team of Special Olympians.

 Photo courtesy Steve Bradley/the Oelwein Knights of Columbus

The Oelwein chapter of the Knights of Columbus continues its rich tradition of serving the local community, engaging in a wide variety of initiatives to help people of all descriptions. The group’s devotion, much of it faith-based, is reflected in the words its members profess and strive to follow each day, according to Oelwein Knights member Steve Bradley.

“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternity for Catholic men wanting to improve their community and support their church by promoting and conducting educational, charitable, religious and social welfare works,” said Bradley. “The Knights live by the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism, with the motto of ‘in service to one, in service to all’.”

