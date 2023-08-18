Making the short trip to enjoy one of Oelwein’s excellent downtown restaurants last week were Craig and Sherri Seedorff of Arlington, whose patronage of Hacienda Del Rio on S. Frederick is a rather regular occurrence, Craig explained.
“Every couple weeks, probably,” he said, having just completed their latest visit. “Well, of course, it’s all new, which is nice. The restrooms are very nice and clean, and it’s lit better. I like to have a well-lit area when I eat, and I think it’s lit pretty well, and they seem pleasant in there.”
As for the food, of the couple’s favorite menu items, Sherri had one in particular that came to mind.
“We like the fajitas,” she observed, noting especially the Fajitas Texanas, which they had enjoyed just minutes earlier and comes with either chicken or steak.
“He had chicken, I have beef,” Sherri continued, “and it’s got peppers and onions and tomatoes grilled, and then it’s got a white sauce over top.”
“It’s quite good and it comes with rice and re-fried beans,” Craig observed. “It is wonderful. It’s better than the one in Independence. We go there once in a while, as well. This is better.
“I couldn’t eat it all,” he added, regarding the food he had just purchased.
While they have their favorites, Craig said they sometimes go off the usual script when ordering, in the name of introducing a bit more variety to their fare.
“Sometimes, we experiment and change it up a little bit,” he noted.
Though the couple may frequent their Oelwein dining venue, it is not the only location in the region whose food entices them to stop, Craig said, and, on occasion, overindulge, as well.
“There is a different place in Independence that we go to,” he described, “Lucky Buffet, a Chinese restaurant, that’s quite good. I usually eat too much there, though.”
Other restaurants in the region receiving the Seedorffs’ seal of approval included two locations further to the north.
“Otherwise, we’ll either go way north of Arlington to Gunder Roadhouse,” Craig explained. “That’s a good place to eat, or we go to Rossville (in Waukon), and that’s a very good place. A couple different couples go with us up there. That’s very good, as well.”
While departing Hacienda, meanwhile, Craig did note one item he neglected to have during this particular trip.
“Usually a margarita,” he said, to Sherri’s laughter. “Not today though. (I’ll) save them for the weekend.”