With the arrival of fall, the cooler weather brings with it the anticipation of all the fun that autumn in Iowa has to offer—it also, however, signals the end of the busy summer travel season and foretells the promise of harsh winter weather in the months to come.
As such, there are steps drivers can take as fall begins to help ensure their vehicles are in the best condition possible to successfully navigate the challenging fall and winter seasons, according to Dave Rosburg, owner of Rosburg Repair in Hazleton.
An Arlington native, Rosburg has been intrigued with auto repair from the time of his youth. “Since I was a child,” he explained, “I have always been interested in mechanical things and ‘wrenchin’ on stuff.”
Rosburg was able to turn that interest into a vocation, as he later spent two years in Calmar in NICC’s Automotive Tech program, while his work at what then was Oelwein Honda also helped prepare him to open his own business, which he has now operated for 12 years.
According to Rosburg, there are several recommended steps to take when preparing a vehicle for the fall and winter driving seasons.
Among the most important of these is to check the vehicle’s coolant/anti-freeze, which helps lower the freezing point of the engine cooling system during the cold winter months, as well as protects the system from corrosion throughout the year.
A second aspect to have checked is the vehicle’s battery, to see if a fresh charge or an entirely new unit is warranted, Rosburg said, something “any repair shop can do.” A weak or dying battery can make the car’s electrical and starting system inconsistent or unreliable, ultimately resulting in a vehicle that will not start, leaving the operator stranded. As Rosburg pointed out, a typical strong, charged car battery is unlikely to fail, even in cold Iowa weather.
The condition of the tires is a third element Rosburg identified as essential in preparing a vehicle for the fall and winter. A tire’s health, he pointed out, is determined largely by the amount of tread it has, as worn tires can make driving especially hazardous on icy or snow-covered roads. As long as the tread-level is sufficient, in most cases, “a good, all-season tire” is all that is needed, Rosburg said, rather than investing in a separate set of snow tires.
Rosburg also emphasized the need for keeping a vehicle in overall good condition as the fall arrives.
“General maintenance is always important,” he explained.
In this regard, making sure the vehicle has regular oil changes is especially important, while maintaining effective wiper blades, Rosburg noted, is also key for consistent, year-round performance and safety. Other items to consider, he said, are the condition of the vehicle’s suspension and alignment.