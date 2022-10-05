Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

With October’s arrival and the onset of cooler weather, the brilliant colors of the fall season are beginning to grace the local landscape.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website’s Oct. 3 report, the projected peak viewing period for fall colors in northeast Iowa will be Oct. 8-15.

