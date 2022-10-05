With October’s arrival and the onset of cooler weather, the brilliant colors of the fall season are beginning to grace the local landscape.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website’s Oct. 3 report, the projected peak viewing period for fall colors in northeast Iowa will be Oct. 8-15.
Currently, they identify the color season as “progressing nicely,” with the elm, basswood, and walnut stands among those turning yellow, and the sumac and Virginia creeper becoming orange and red. Maple trees have also started to turn, bringing a vibrant mix of brilliant hues to the countryside and river edges.
The emergence of fall colors is shrouded in folklore and partial truths, however. As the state’s Forestry Bureau describes, a combination of warm sunny days and cool nights, along with the changing length of the daylight hours and relative soil acidity all play a part.
The transforming colors are closely associated with changes the tree undergoes to prepare for its pending winter dormancy.
As nights get longer, chemicals in the tree initiate its dormant period; when this occurs, the transport of food and water to the leaves declines, which causes the manufacture of chlorophyll to slow, making the green color wane and the other color pigments more prominent. The reduced water leads to a buildup of sap in leaves, which also causes some of the color changes, depending on the sap’s acidity, according to the Forestry Bureau.
An early fall, meanwhile, produces the brightest colors, especially reds. Dry, sunny days with cool nights are best for vibrant tones, while cloudy or rainy days combined with warm nights lead to less intense colors.
While the leaves of walnut trees turn yellow, those of oaks become red, and then brown. Hickory, ash, elms, some soft maples, and bur oak are normally yellow, as well, with hard maples and sumac among those which turn red.