Among area publicly-funded schools, Sumner-Fredericksburg had the largest certified enrollment gain of about 20 students this fall — to 788.8 from 768.7 a year ago — followed by West Central, which added about 18 students — to 285.2 from 267.1.
This is among data on a new fall enrollment statistics report the Iowa Department of Education released Monday.
North Fayette Valley and Oelwein made up the median for certified enrollment changes locally, each gaining about 12 students compared to a year ago. NFV rose to 1,034.1 enrolled this fall, from 1,021.8. Oelwein rose to 1,253 this fall, from 1,241.
Wapsie Valley added just 1.7 students, to enroll 706.7 this year (from 705).
And Starmont lost 10 students, now enrolling 559 compared to 569.1 a year ago.
The state in total gained nearly 1,472 students from last year, a 0.30% rise in certified enrollment this fall at 485,630 compared to 484,159 last year.
Certified enrollment increased at 169 school districts representing 52% of all public school districts in the state.
Statewide, the Department of Education reports that Waukee had the largest increase followed by Ankeny, Pleasant Valley, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center-Grimes, Norwalk, Ames, Southeast Polk, Bondurant-Farrar, Iowa City and Cedar Falls.
Conversely, Des Moines Public Schools had the largest decrease in certified enrollment from last year followed by Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Muscatine, Nevada, Creston, South Tama and Davenport.
HEAD COUNTS
Statewide for, Pre-K had the largest increase in head count by grade-level at 2,019 students.
Locally, West Central has 30 in its Pre-K class, nearly eight more than its average K-12 grade level of 22 students.
Oelwein has the largest Pre-K class at 98 students, but being a larger school for the area, this is just two students more than the average number per grade level (nearly 96 kids per grade average K-12).
Four other area districts had smaller Pre-K enrollment than their average K-12 grade-level size: Starmont has 33 students in Pre-K, 10 fewer than its 43 per grade K-12. Wapsie Valley has 40 in Pre-K, 14 fewer than its 54 per grade. Sumner-Fred has 43 in Pre-K, 17 fewer than its 60 per grade. And North Fayette Valley has 55 Pre-K students enrolled, 23 fewer than its average grade-level size of 78.
OTHER STATE TRENDS
Statewide, the number of English learners also increased to 31,681, up from 30,410 last year. About 74% of the increased enrollment in English learners is from students whose home language is Spanish.
Fewer students enrolled in home school assistance programs this school year. A total of 7,707 students were enrolled in fall 2021 compared to 8,735 in fall 2020. In a home school assistance program, students receive some services through their local school district. Iowa also allows for home schooling through competent private instruction and independent private instruction, so not all families use the home school assistance program.
More details on certified enrollment and fall 2021 head counts are available on the Education Statistics web page on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.