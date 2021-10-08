MAYNARD — A Fall Festival and Craft Show will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the West Central School. Local vendors and crafters may contact Sylvia Westendorf for details on booths.
The Maynard Community Club will provide lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Central junior class will host a “haunted hallway” with tickets purchased at the event.
Touch a Truck will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with fire trucks, ambulance, police cars and more.
There will be a Halloween costume contest for kids in two age groups: preschool through second grade; third through sixth grade. Prized will be awarded in four categories: cutest, most original, funniest and scariest.
Everyone is invited to join in the fun. All proceeds from ticket sales for the events will go toward fireworks for Maynard Days.