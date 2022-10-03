The Otter Creek Animal Shelter of Hazleton will be holding its third-annual Fall Fest, a community celebration highlighting its year-round efforts to assist area cats and dogs in finding a loving home.
Admission is free, though the event, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, does constitute a fundraiser for the Shelter, with a number of crafts, baked goods, and other items for sale, as Otter Creek Shelter volunteer and veterinarian Dr. Shelly Reid explained.
Reid, who practices at the Jesup Veterinary Clinic, has deep roots with the Hazleton shelter; in fact, she was one of its founders, and continues to donate her time and medical expertise.
The shelter’s creation began over a decade ago when Reid would frequently be asked by clients what they should do with a cat or dog that was no longer wanted or belonged to someone no longer capable of caring for it. “Where are we supposed to go?” was a familiar refrain, Reid said.
Given her concern for the animals, and with few options existing in the area, Reid, along with some colleagues, commenced what became a seven-year fundraising effort toward the construction of a suitable, local animal shelter. This work was finally rewarded in August 2018 when the Otter Creek Animal Shelter opened in Hazleton, a project that reflected the contributions of many, including businesses who provided in-kind construction donations. Reid’s role in the project was further solidified when her family provided the land for the building.
Now entering its fifth year, the Otter Creek Animal Shelter operates as a licensed animal shelter in the state of Iowa, meaning it can only accept dogs and cats into its facility, Reid said. It also serves as a pet food bank, where those in need can pick up free food for their pet once per month.
At Otter Creek, as Reid explained, the volunteer staff works directly with each animal it accepts, in an effort to best prepare them for adoption. Before an animal is sent to its new home, meanwhile, the potential owner must go through a number of steps, which are taken to ensure the fit is an excellent one.
The process includes the completion of an application, identifying the person’s background as a pet owner, and gathering references, Reid noted. Later in the process, an at-home ‘meet and greet’ also takes place, to identify the compatibility between any existing pets and the new adoptee. Once an adoption has taken place, follow-up visits are also scheduled.
Throughout their efforts, Reid said, community involvement remains integral to Otter Creek. A number of local schools, for example, from Starmont to Oelwein to Upper Iowa University, have sent their students to visit the site and donate their time to assist the shelter. Non-school donors are also involved in this fashion, including 4-H groups, Reid noted, who typically receive an informational tour of the shelter before spending the rest of the day cleaning, holiday decorating, or in some other way contributing to the facility’s upkeep and operation.
Among the outreach activities at the shelter is a regular trap/neuter/release program for cats. Held once or twice monthly, area citizens are invited to live-trap and bring in free ranging cats, who receive, for one flat fee, both sterilization and a rabies vaccination. The cats are then isolated for one night before being returned to their colony, an effective way to help limit any growth of such colonies and one that, Reid said, has been well-received by the community.
About available space for new animals in the shelter, Reid noted that Otter Creek is always at capacity for cats, though for “dogs, we usually have space.”
At the Fall Fest, attendees can expect a meal of hamburgers, hotdogs, and brats sponsored by Modern Woodsmen of Oelwein, as well as kid’s games, shelter tours, and the sale of pumpkins, crafts, and baked goods. This will also be the second year for the shelter’s wreath and greenery sale, which will get underway at the Fall Fest event, as the shelter will be taking orders for items such as holiday wreaths, small pre-lit trees, and other table-top greenery, items that will be available shortly after Thanksgiving. At the event, donations will also be accepted.
“Come in, see the animals, and have a tour,” Reid concluded.
Otter Creek Animal Fall Fest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 400 N. Main St. in Hazleton. Those with questions are encouraged to call 319-636-2061.