Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Otter Creek Animal Shelter of Hazleton will be holding its third-annual Fall Fest, a community celebration highlighting its year-round efforts to assist area cats and dogs in finding a loving home.

Admission is free, though the event, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, does constitute a fundraiser for the Shelter, with a number of crafts, baked goods, and other items for sale, as Otter Creek Shelter volunteer and veterinarian Dr. Shelly Reid explained.

Tags

Trending Food Videos