The fire alarms at Oelwein High School and Little Husky were activated about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, causing Oelwein Fire and Oelwein Police departments to investigate, OHS Principal Tim Hadley reported on the OHS Facebook page.
Students were evacuated and the source of the alarm was traced to the art room. No known threat was located, Hadley reported.
“Special appreciation to the Oelwein Fire Department and Oelwein Police Department for responding immediately. They thermal scanned the room and no hot spots were found,” he said.
Students were given the all-clear to return to class safely.
“We are still investigating the potential source,” Hadley wrote.
“The building remains safe. Thanks to the many staff members that escorted students out and back,” he wrote.
A search of Iowa law shows it is a crime to knowingly report false information to fire or law enforcement authorities (Iowa Code 718.6). Doing so can be charged as a simple or aggravated misdemeanor, depending on the severity of the act knowingly falsely reported.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash