Following a weeks-long investigation, a Postville man has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment for a series of illegal incidents dating back to February.
According to a press release, on Saturday, May 27, a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took 39-year-old Robert A. Williams into custody, the arrest coming at the conclusion of “a month-long investigation” during which authorities “learned Williams had been abusing his victim inside their shared residence and… often times would not allow (her) to leave,” the release explained.
Williams’ abuse of the victim dates to early February when, a criminal complaint details, on the morning of February 5, he engaged the woman in “a verbal altercation,” which “turned physical” when Williams “placed his hands over the mouth of his victim to the point where the victim could not breathe.” On the same occasion, Williams also “placed his hands around the victim’s throat lifting her off the ground” before lashing out, “causing bruising around her eye,” the complaint stated.
One month later, on March 5, another disagreement also turned violent, resulting in Williams again delivering a blow to the victim, bringing about facial bruising, a second complaint describes.
Most recently, meanwhile, on Friday, May 26, Williams is alleged to have illegally confined the victim, holding her “against her will in a camper,” as he “falsely imprisoned his victim for multiple hours.” When the woman was subsequently able to free herself, Williams then ”grabbed ahold of her arm,” while, “during the imprisonment… (Williams) smashed household items causing (a) laceration on the victim’s hands.”
After his arrest, Williams was charged with domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury as well as domestic abuse assault 3rd or subsequent offense, both Class D felonies. Williams also faces charges of false imprisonment, which constitutes a serious misdemeanor.
Based on the two domestic abuse charges, a no contact order has been requested against Williams, the court documents indicate.
Having been transported to the Fayette County Jail, Williams was later released on $12,000 bond, according to the press release.
In making the arrest, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received aid from both the West Union and Postville Police Departments.