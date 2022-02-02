Have a fun family afternoon at Fontana Park! With the temperatures being a little more seasonal, what a great time to come out to the Fontana Park Interpretive Nature Center in Hazleton. The park has paved and soft trials, an interpretive nature center, and many native animals to discover. It is located at 1883 125th St., south of Hazleton.
Explore Fontana Park a new way on a set of snowshoes! The snowshoes can be borrowed from the nature center. The shoes will help keep users above the snow. Snowshoes can be checked out any time during nature center hours. There is no cost to borrow them but donations are always welcomed.
People always ask the staff at Fontana Park ‘what happens to the animals in the winter?’ Well, most of the animals live in Iowa so they can withstand Iowa’s winter. Staff does put up tarps to try to keep wind off the animals and snow out of the enclosures. Also, the animals have plenty of straw in their boxes to stay warm.
There are a couple of animals that get moved to different locations: ducks and vultures. The ducks get placed inside the animal care building because the pond would freeze, which is necessary for survival. The vultures get moved to a different enclosure that has access to heat lamps. They are not quite adapted to the Iowa weather (they are a migratory bird) as many of the other birds that reside in the Fontana Park Wildlife Display.
Inside the nature center are many great displays including the 2021 Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) Display which will be showcased until mid-April. The Junior Duck Stamp Program is a science and art-based curriculum that encourages students from grades K-12 to explore the natural world through learning about North American waterfowl and their homes. As a final expression of what they have learned each year, they enter the Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest. The deadline for 2022 JDS is March 15. Stop by the nature center to pick up a Junior Duck Stamp kit, which includes the rules and paper.
Take some time out of busy schedules to come out and visit Fontana Park. Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 areas, which are ready for you to explore. Get outside this weekend! For more information about parks and programs please visit www.buchanancountyparks.com
Fontana Interpretive Nature Center hours are Monday and Tuesday – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday – 1 – 4 p.m.
Fontana Park hours are Monday – Sunday 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.