The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters was called into action on a river rescue Sunday morning, after heavy rainfall near Quasqueton left a family stranded on a sandbar.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. an emergency call came into the sheriff’s office from campers on a sandbar north of Quasqueton on the Wapsipinicon River, near the 2700 block on Coots Boulevard. The caller reported he and his family had been camping on a sandbar when heavy rainfall collapsed their tents and some of their kayaks and tubes had washed away down river, leaving them stranded on the sandbar.
Quasqueton and Independence firefighters responded along with sheriff’s deputies. Firefighters utilized a rescue boat and were able to launch from the Iron Bridge Access in the 2700 block of Nolen Avenue. From that point they were able to locate the individuals upriver.
Five persons and three dogs were rescued and brought to a safe location in Sunday’s river rescue. No injuries were reported.
Several counties in northeast Iowa including Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware and Fayette were listed in a flash flood watch Saturday night through Sunday after the area sustained heavy rains and thunderstorms throughout the night. Rain gauge reports in southern Fayette County were from 4 to 5½ inches Sunday morning.