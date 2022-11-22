In an effort to recognize the much-needed care she received when her son was born prematurely, Cedar Valley resident Cheryl Meller has continued to give back to MercyOne’s Waterloo Birth Center.
In 2014, Meller, when only 25 weeks pregnant, received an emergency cesarean section at the MercyOne location. When her son, Wyatt, was delivered, he weighed just 1 pound 10 ounces.
What followed was a period of nearly six months in two neonatal intensive care units before Meller and her son were able to go home.
“I’ll never forget the exceptional care we received from the doctors and nurses,” Meller said. “From the nurse who held my hand in the operating room as I whispered that I was scared to the many nurses who stopped into my room after I got out of recovery – they would tell me everything was going to be OK. They were so sincere and compassionate. I believed them and with all my heart, I knew Wyatt was going to be OK.”
Following her son’s discharge, Meller hoped to thank the many healthcare providers who had a hand in helping the family through their trials, and, as such, considered how best she might show her appreciation.
“But how do you say thank you for saving your baby’s life?” she said. “We reflected on our time in the NICU and one of the few things we could do to bond with Wyatt was to read to him.”
The critical role that reading to her son played during this period remained with her, as it would later become instrumental in bringing to fruition her desire to pay her good fortune forward.
On Nov. 17, 2017, a date which marked three years since her son was able to go home, Meller delivered what would become her first donation of board books to the Birth Center, gifts which the facility used to establish its Warrior Wyatt Lending Library.
In each year since, the Mellers have continued working to collect additional books, which they annually donate to the Lending Library established in their son’s honor.
November 17 is also World Prematurity Day, a date set aside to assist in raising awareness of preterm birth and the various health challenges such babies and their families can face.