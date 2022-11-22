Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In an effort to recognize the much-needed care she received when her son was born prematurely, Cedar Valley resident Cheryl Meller has continued to give back to MercyOne’s Waterloo Birth Center.

In 2014, Meller, when only 25 weeks pregnant, received an emergency cesarean section at the MercyOne location. When her son, Wyatt, was delivered, he weighed just 1 pound 10 ounces.

Tags

Trending Food Videos