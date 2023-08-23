While outdoors, the grounds were abuzz with visitors and vendor activity during the annual Heritage Days Flea Market at the Oelwein Area Historical Society Museum, members Donna Fauser and Virginia Schoenenberger were among those stationed inside the building, serving guests as patrons came inside to order their food and purchase baked goods from the wide assortment available.
“Since it started,” laughed Fauser, in describing how long she has been involved in hosting the flea market, what her typical role has been, and what this year’s menu included. “I work the lunch stand most of the time. We have maid-rites, walking tacos, hot dogs, chips, pop, and water. We (also) have a bake sale.”
At an adjacent table, meanwhile, were all those wonderful baked goods, which included numerous items, all of them donated, explained Schoenenberger.
“Cookies, cakes, pies—pies go really well—and then some candies of sorts,” she noted, in listing some of what was available to patrons this weekend and where it all originated. “Most of it is probably (from) the (museum’s) members, but this year, we’ve had a lot of donations, so from friends, family, community, and whoever we can meet and would like to donate.”
The sale of food and bakery items from the flea market constitutes, along with the museum’s Christmas-related open house, their primary annual fundraisers, Schoenenberger explained, the revenue from which is crucial in allowing the organization to continue its efforts to collect and present the city’s past to residents, she noted.
“Particularly, our Alliant bill and our insurance bill have tripled, just within in the last two years,” she detailed, “so fundraisers are very important.”
“It pays for all of our expenses,” added Fauser, “which are a lot, because this is a pretty big building to keep heated in the wintertime, and then trying to run some air in the summer.”
Between now and December, meanwhile, the museum is planning at least one more familiar community fundraising event, Schoenenberger noted.
“We will have probably a soup supper, soup and pie or some kind of dessert,” she said, “we are thinking, probably sometime in October.”
Serving as they were within the museum’s walls, while preparing and serving the food, the duo also highlighted one activity that takes place in the museum, itself, that has proven a favorite of audiences recently.
“Something that’s been really popular here as far the museum,” Schoenenberger described, “Lora (Saunders) has put together a scavenger hunt. That’s been really popular. We thought mainly it would be nice for the kids but, guess what—adults. Lora had one lady ask her if she was going to have any more, and Lora said ‘I guess I can do that.’ That way, they get to learn what we have.”
As for identifying her favorite part of the yearly flea market, Schoenenberger’s perspective reflected her assignment during the recent event.
“Well, I sure like the walking tacos,” she observed. “And the baked good items, there are always delicious baked item.”
“Getting the food ready,” chose Fauser, in sharing what she liked most. “I enjoy it.”
Like Schoenenberger, Fauser’s restricted view of the weekend’s happenings, however, stationed as she typically is out of sight of the outdoor market, has likely placed boundaries on her feelings in that regard, she acknowledged.
“I never get out there to look,” she concluded.