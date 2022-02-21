The Oelwein Husky Athletic Booster Club and Fareway have wrapped up their “round-up” fundraiser.
“Teaming up with Fareway for this project has been great,” said Oelwein Husky Athletic Booster Club Vice President Ron Voshell. “Fareway is an amazing organization and supports the club in numerous ways. This particular fundraiser shows just how generous and well-supported our student athletes are by the community and Fareway.”
During the event, which ran from Jan. 24 to Feb. 12, customers of Fareway were asked to make a charitable donation at the register by rounding up to the nearest dollar. By doing so, Fareway collected $1,657.15 during the fundraiser and a check for that amount was presented to Voshell on Feb. 18.
Voshell is also asking parents and others interested in Oelwein HS/MS athletics to get involved in the booster club.
“You do not have to have a student in school nor do you have to have a student who participates in sports to be a part of the club,” he said. “Come to a meeting, meet new people, and help enhance the sporting experience of our student athletes.”
Meetings are held at the high school library on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.