Bits, Bats, and Bouquets has been silenced after 50 some years. I could write my whole article about that dear woman, her legacy, that institution. Think of any superlative and it would fit comfortably next to her name. Kathryn F. Russo Frazer touched so many lives with the stroke of her pen, the tap of her typewriter, and the click of her computer keys, of which the latter, she embraced reluctantly. Her writing prowess was self-made, not taught in books, and her friendly style was all her own. Kaye’s many accolades and awards through the years gave credence to her journalistic sustainability.
Bits, Bats, and Bouquets was so successful because it was an easy read. Not complicated. Never a need to parse through sentences or between words to figure out what Kaye was meaning to say, and because of that people LOVED to read her articles. Week after week, year after year, decade after decade they came back to read her stuff. And let me up that ante a little … generation after generation!
Bits, Bats, and Bouquets was NOT a Who’s – Who society page type of column, although she sure did cover a LOT of names and events in those 50 years: her column included names of common people — your neighbors, your friends and probably you. And people would inevitably get their Friday Oelwein Daily Register and after quickly scanning the front page, turn to page 3 to see what Kaye had written.
I have substituted often for Kaye, writing a column in her absence and she has asked me many times to take over for her. I never thought I wanted that commitment and never thought there was a need for me to do so. The idea of her not writing that column forever was unfathomable. And besides, following her with that legacy was daunting at best and downright scary at worst. She told me a month ago she wasn’t feeling the best and asked if I would take over for a couple weeks while she had a procedure. I told her I would do it on a week-by-week basis but for her to get well and hurry back.
Now, with Kaye’s passing there is a need, although I’m sure there are others in this community that may be better suited to this task than me. Part of me wishes someone would step up before I make a fool of myself. For a little lady Kaye Frazer has huge shoes to fill. I’ll give this my best effort and pray I don’t drop the baton.
I had the opportunity to visit her Thursday evening at Mercy One in Oelwein. Her body was barely alive, but I felt her spirit in its fullness move me. She was a wonderful person who for whatever reason seemed to think the world of me though I have no idea how I gained her admiration; I assure you it was mutual. Farewell my dear friend. Guide me from above in this venture. Like a friend of mine recently said, “Kaye’s passing has left a big hole in the heart of this community.”