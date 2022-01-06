Fayette County Farm Bureau will be hosting three legislative forums during the upcoming session, according to Regional Manager Samantha Wagner.
Forums are for the public and will be Jan. 22, Feb. 19 and March 19, with each one beginning at 9 a.m. at the Arlington Events Center.
Lawmakers will be invited. State lawmakers representing the area in Des Moines have tended to attend similar events in the past. Staff of federal lawmakers representing the area in Washington, D.C., will also be invited.
The forums will be open to the public.