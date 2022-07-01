Work being done on the colorful mural in the 10 block of East Charles Street has drawn the attention of residents and travelers, alike. But then, it’s really hard to miss a 70-by-30-foot upper level mural with a southern exposure. The artist behind the dazzling addition to the local landscape is Brad Travis of Spirit Lake.
He is the brother-in-law of local business owner Sarah Ottesen of Farmer’s Daughters Quilts. Sarah purchased LouAnn’s Quilt Garden and Retreat from LouAnn Milks in the summer of 2019. Since then, it has been her desire to do something creative with the front of her large building (15, 17, 19 and 21 E. Charles St.) that houses classrooms and quilting workspaces on the main floor and rooms for guests of her quilt retreats upstairs. Renovation and repair work was done last year on the brick storefront. The brick was then painted white to make a blank canvas for Travis’ creative genius. Incorporating the Farmer’s Daughters business logo of a red barn with a barn quilt on it surrounded by a farm scene, Travis expanded the theme to rolling Iowa farmland at sunrise. It is a magnificent piece to view and reminiscent of the style of another famous Iowa artist Grant Wood.
A little bit about Travis. He is married to Ottesen’s twin Susan and grew up on a family farm in the Spirit Lake area. He majored in art education at UNI and went on for a master’s degree with an emphasis in pottery. He is a high school art teacher in Spirit Lake where his talents and those of his students have left their mark on that community. Persons visiting the Spirit Lake area may see about a dozen amazing sculptures that Travis and his students have created and installed during the last decade.
As previously reported, the mural was created with spray paint and more than 50 cans were used. Ottesen gave special thanks to local businesses on her Facebook page for help in supplying specific paints and other supplies requested.
Travis began painting the mural on Saturday, June 18. He had two days of great weather before it turned “Iowa hot.” On the blazing hot days, Travis could be seen in the late evenings perched on his lift with a miner’s helmet or spotlight illuminating his work area as he painted in the cool of the night. Nine days later, the project was completed.
Ottesen said she couldn’t be more pleased with the outstanding work and added that Travis is an inspiration to artists everywhere on the possibilities they can add to communities.
More great things will be happening at Farmer’s Daughters Quilts as Ottesen prepares for renovation of 15 E. Charles, which has been mostly a storage area. Soon that space will be fixed up for another classroom and she will utilize the rear of that building for her packaging and shipping of the online portion of her business. She said she was approved for a downtown business TIF grant through the city, which includes painting the exterior wall on the alley.
“We are really reaching a lot of people with online sales and Facebook live events,” Ottesen said. “Everyone is very supportive and that makes all the difference.”
Farmer’s Daughters Quilts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The retreat center accommodates 27, so Ottesen invites quilters to bring their friends and stay awhile. The website is www.fdquilts.com for reservations and more information.