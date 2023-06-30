Jesup Farmers Day will feature a 5K run/walk on Saturday, July 8 in Jesup.
Packet pick-up is from 6:30 – 7: 15 a.m. at Young and Main streets.
The 5K begins at 7:30 a.m.
Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
