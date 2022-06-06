Kathryn Stejskal is the new market manager for the Oelwein Farmers Market and reports that this year’s market is off to a great start.
The gardens are beginning to yield their first produce of the season and those crops provide a great veggie venue for shoppers wanting the fresh-from-the-garden deals. It’s also the season for beautiful flower baskets that add an array of colors to vendor tables. Fresh baked specialty breads, pies and crisps are always sure sale items.
“Right now, we have six vendors on Fridays for the 8-11 a.m. market and fewer on Mondays for the 3-6 p.m. market. This is because some just want to set up one day, and some of our vendors also have booths at the Independence Farmers Market on Saturdays,” Kathryn said. She noted those vendors may not have enough inventory ready for that Monday market.
Kathryn is always ready to add suitable vendors to the market. She is currently talking with a couple more who are interested in setting up.
There are vendor applications to fill out and a fee of $40 for the season. She said some state codes apply, but no licensing is required for vegetables and fruits, eggs, baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles, honey, or crafts, to name a few. Anyone interested in becoming a farmers market vendor can contact Kathryn for more information at 703-731-2908.
Did you know, the Oelwein Farmers Market is not just for grownups?
A visit to the market Friday morning revealed the Fayette County Extension Office booth has fun things for kids, including the Power of Produce (PoP) Club. The PoP Club gives kids a fun opportunity to find out more about the local food system by talking directly to farmers and gardeners at the market, participating in games and demonstrations, and learning about new fruits and vegetables they may not already be acquainted with. PoP Club kids also get vouchers (courtesy of ISU Extension) to spend among the vendors, which helps them make their own shopping decisions at the Farmers Market. The PoP Club is available on Friday mornings.
Kathryn encourages folks to stop by the Oelwein Farmers Market on Monday afternoons and Friday mornings, browse, visit and explore the fresh items raised, harvested and prepared locally.