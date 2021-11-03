The boards of directors for Farmers Win and Five Star have agreed to no longer proceed with unifying the cooperatives after two voting periods.
Iowa Law requires that both cooperatives must each achieve a 50% plus one quorum and then reach a two-thirds majority to approve merging.
Five Star Cooperative members approved the merger by exceeding both thresholds in one voting period. A second vote was not needed.
Farmers Win narrowly missed the second threshold in the first voting period and sent it back to their members for a revote which recently concluded. Although the 50% plus one threshold was exceeded in the revote, the approval rating did not reach the two-thirds majority.
“We are appreciative of the employees who gave their valuable time to this process. From management to our location teams, all participated in presenting this opportunity to our membership.” said Farmers Win Board President Dwane Koch.
He added that it is the Board of Directors’ “responsibility to do what is best for the entire membership. Even though we did not reach the approval rating we had wanted, the members’ voices have been heard.”
Both cooperatives will continue to operate independently of each other,
“We’ve reached a pivotal point for our cooperatives and are thankful for those members who took the time to return their ballots. Participation is a huge part of the process, whether attending a meeting or just calling a director with questions,” said Five Star Board President Tom Shatek. “Even though this rare opportunity has been missed, your Board of Directors and employee team will continue to be focused on the meeting the members’ needs and continuing to strengthen the relationship you have with your cooperative.”