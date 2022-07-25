Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be offering workshops designed to answer questions that landowners and tenants have about farmland leasing and land management issues from July 26 through Aug. 16 across Northeast Iowa.
Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm & Agribusiness Management Specialist will present a wide range of topics related to farmland leasing and management. O’Rourke is a licensed attorney with extensive experience in working with farm, ranch, and agribusiness interests.
“Year after year, I receive numerous contacts from persons who have questions about farmland values and rental rates,” says O’Rourke. “The interest in and conversations about farm leasing arrangements continues to grow, and 2022 is no different,” O’Rourke noted. “We expect strong attendance and discussion at these meetings.”
More than half of Iowa farmland is rented. In some Iowa locations, as much as 70 percent of the land is farmed by farmers who don’t own the land. In Northeast Iowa, the result is many conversations and negotiations between farmland owners and producer-tenants to determine what makes sense for farmland leases and cash rental rates – both fixed rent and flexible arrangements. Strong landlord/tenant relationships are important for the long-term viability of Iowa’s farming communities.
“Due to the volatility of commodity and land markets, we’ve seen increased inquiries regarding both fixed and flexible cash lease methodologies,” says O’Rourke. “There are dozens of methods for putting together flexible cash lease arrangements, and we will work through several examples.”
ISU research indicates that on average, most farmers in Iowa are seeing a significant increase in what they pay for 2022 land rents. This is according to a recent survey of farmers, landowners and ag professionals who are familiar with 1.5 million cash rented acres across the state. O’Rourke has seen that farmland owners and producer-tenants need to have more conversation about the cost of inputs to put in the crop and reasonable expectations on profit margins. “ISU Extension and Outreach has good resources for people to use to gain an understanding of how crop input costs can be considered in setting cash lease rates, and I’ll show how those can be used.”
O’Rourke also noted the increasing transition of farmland ownership.
“We find that children and surviving spouses may be less likely to continue operating the farm themselves. That’s a major reason why farmland leasing continues to increase.” She encourages anyone with an interest in farmland rental rates to attend these meetings. “Both farmland owners and producer-tenants should attend. In fact, the ideal situation is for these folks to attend together and then sit down at the kitchen table to discuss their farm lease arrangements for the coming year.”
Workshop attendees will receive a comprehensive workbook packed with information about land values, leasing and different types of farm lease arrangements. “Everyone should leave with a heightened understanding of farmland leasing and land management issues.”
A registration fee of $20 per person is charged to cover costs and includes a 100-page workbook. Pre-registration is preferred by calling the local County Extension office hosting the meeting. Walk-ins may attend for a $25 fee at the door. More information about this and other farmland leasing meetings in Iowa can be found at ISU Extension’s Ag Decision Maker website: www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm
Area meeting locations, dates, times and contact phone numbers include the following:
Fayette — Fayette County — 9 a.m.
ISU Extension, 218 S Main St
Independence — Buchanan County — 1 p.m.
- Heartland Acres Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd Sponsored by BankIowa — $8/10 fee
Elkader — Clayton County — 1 p.m.
Keystone AEA, 140 N 2nd St