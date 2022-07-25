Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be offering workshops designed to answer questions that landowners and tenants have about farmland leasing and land management issues from July 26 through Aug. 16 across Northeast Iowa.

Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm & Agribusiness Management Specialist will present a wide range of topics related to farmland leasing and management. O’Rourke is a licensed attorney with extensive experience in working with farm, ranch, and agribusiness interests.

Tags

Trending Food Videos