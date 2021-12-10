The Oelwein City Council is expected to consider a resolution Monday night to eliminate the only full-time firefighter position in the Fire Department. If approved, the position would be eliminated effective the end of this year.
According to a report on the Fire Department that the Council received Nov. 8, a consultant has recommended changes to the department to operate the most economically and efficiently. A Public Safety Chief will serve as the department head of the fire department, and Police Chief Jeremy Logan will serve in that capacity, at least for the first three years, with annual evaluations. The Public Safety Chief, as relating to fire department operations, will be responsible for administrative duties, fire protection and emergency services. He will plan, organize, direct and manage overall operations of police and fire departments.
The chain of command will also include a volunteer fire chief appointed by the mayor as recommended by the city administrator and approved by the Council. The volunteer fire chief will supervise all operations of the department and be responsible for care, maintenance and use of department vehicles and equipment. The chief will also be responsible for training and supervision of all volunteer firefighters, by keeping maintenance and attendance records for drill meetings and fires.
The measure had been tabled at the last meeting due to absence of one councilperson and Mayor Brett DeVore suggested the full Council should be in on this decision.
The Council is also expected to enter into a contract to sell and convey by quit claim deed all of the city-owned property directly north of the police station on Highway 150 to Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Inc. According to documents in the City Council meeting packet, the funeral home will purchase the property for $100,000.
The Council is expected to approve the city administrator’s filing of a project scoping application to the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The application is for the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant Program for Stormwater Capital Projects. In shorten terminology, it is a grant application for funds on a solution to the downtown flooding problems in heavy rain situations.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger has been working with FEMA, Iowa DNR, and IHSEM with each agency working on a document providing ideas to reduce flooding. Mulfinger said the next step is to have an engineer design each project and provide a cost estimate to the city. The grant asks for $15,000 matching funds from the city. Mulfinger said this money can come from local option sales tax or franchise fees. In his memo to the Council, he noted it would be a great start to ensuring the fire station is accessible in heavy rain and flood waters. The plan would also help the city attract federal funds to implement the planned project.
The Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall and is open to the public.