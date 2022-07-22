Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Father Fangmann, former Oelwein priest, dies in Dubuque

Fr. Fangmann

A former longtime and favorite priest to many in the Oelwein and Fairbank parishes has died. The Rev. Frederick Clement Fangmann passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. Fr. Fangmann was 84.

Fr. Fangmann served the Oelwein Sacred Heart parish from July 1996 to July 2007, according to church records. In his last year at Oelwein, he was also pastor for the Immaculate Conception parish at Fairbank. Upon his departure from Oelwein, another familiar face, the Rev. Harry Koelker, former associate priest at Sacred Heart, returned as pastor.

