Father Fangmann, former Oelwein priest, dies in Dubuque

A former longtime and favorite priest to many in the Oelwein and Fairbank parishes has died. The Rev. Frederick Clement Fangmann passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. Fr. Fangmann was 84.
Fr. Fangmann served the Oelwein Sacred Heart parish from July 1996 to July 2007, according to church records. In his last year at Oelwein, he was also pastor for the Immaculate Conception parish at Fairbank. Upon his departure from Oelwein, another familiar face, the Rev. Harry Koelker, former associate priest at Sacred Heart, returned as pastor.
Fr. Fangmann celebrated his 59th anniversary of ordination into the priesthood this year on March 9. Born on a farm near New Vienna, Oct. 2, 1937, the only child of Fred and Leanda (Mormann) Fangmann, he graduated from St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville and received a B.A. in Philosophy from Loras College at Dubuque. He took seminary training at Mt. St. Bernard Provincial Seminary, Dubuque, and was ordained by Archbishop James J. Byrne.
Fr. Fangmann was deeply rooted in the communities around his beloved New Vienna and although his career never took him beyond northeast Iowa, he still found time to enjoy traveling with several priest friends across the country, as well as tours in Europe. True to his German heritage,
Fr. Fangmann enjoyed getting together with friends and relatives for cards and wonderful home-cooked meals.
Over the years, he served in many parishes in northeast Iowa including All Saints in Cedar Rapids. St. Mary in Dubuque, St. Patrick in Cedar Rapids, St. Patrick in Dubuque, St. Mary in Waterloo, Immaculate Conception in Charles City, St. Mary in Roseville, St. Matthew in Cedar Rapids. He also was Director of American Martyrs Retreat House in Cedar Falls, Pastor of St. Martin in Cascade, Holy Ghost in Dubuque, and finished at Oelwein Sacred Heart and Fairbank Immaculate Conception. Fr. Fangmann was Dean of the Elkader Deanery for 11 years and also served the Iowa State Patrol as a chaplain to Post 9 out of Cedar Falls. For several years, he helped as a team member to give Marriage Encounters and for 12 years was State Chaplain to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas of Iowa.
His kindness of heart led to forming fast friendships with many and through his decades of service to the church, his unwavering faith helped guide and comfort many more.
He is survived by a host of cousins and many close clergy brethren whose friendships were priceless.
Visitation for Fr. Fangmann will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery at New Vienna.