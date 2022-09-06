Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

North Fayette Valley Elementary-Fayette

Fayette Legion Post 339 members Scott Bowen, at right, and Bradley Minger present backpacks of school supplies to art and ELP instructor Andrea Seitz for North Fayette Valley Elementary-Fayette.

 Courtesy photo

Fayette American Legion Post 339 sponsored a backpack/school supply program donating 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to six area schools and two community organizations for distribution to those children who need them.

North Fayette Valley Elementary Schools in Fayette, Elgin, and West Union; West Central Elementary School in Maynard; Starmont Elementary School in Arlington; and Turkey Valley Elementary School each received some of the backpacks as well as bottles of hand sanitizer and boxes of zip lock bags.

Tags

Trending Food Videos