The Fayette Community Library is collaborating on a Bonus Book Club at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
The first 15 people to register are welcomed to Heaven Boutique Winery north of Fayette on Ivy Road to discuss their book selection. The book for Thursday, April 13 is “A Spark Of Light” by Jodi Picoult, available at the Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., in Fayette. The library is open access, with no residency requirement.
“Through the winter months when the winery is not open to the general public,” Fayette Library Director Annette Butikofer explained, “it is a cozy group gathered to discuss a great book, purchase a glass of wine or other beverage if you choose, and even bring your own dinner.
“When the weather is better and the group can meet outside, there won’t be such a limit on the number who can participate, and some nights there may be food for purchase,” Butikofer said.