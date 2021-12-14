Christmas in Fayette is Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Fayette Opera House.
There will be games, caroling, coloring and more, and Santa will be there too.
There will be gift bags for the first 100 children to visit.
You can get your photo op with Santa, from 10 to 11 a.m.
At 11 a.m., drawings start for turkeys, hams, and roasts, along with other prizes.
Refreshments will also be available.
Upper Iowa University students are especially invited to attend.
“We had some wonderful volunteers offer to give horse and wagon rides,” said Fayette Parks and Rec Board member Susan Scott.