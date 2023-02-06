A series of animated educational productions imagined and written by Fayette County Conservation, animated and produced by Northeast Iowa RC&D, and funded by the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission, has been named for an award, according to Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt.
Six videos, each less than three minutes, comprise the playlist, “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends Educational Recycling Series.”
Geared for a young audience, the first video follows the path of friendly Mike the Milk Jug from a past life as a marine plant or animal, to an oil drop, to a jug, where he serves a family for several meals, to a recycling truck. When he falls out of the truck, his dream of becoming recycled into a park bench is thrown into limbo.
Viewers will also meet Chester the Cardboard Kid, Tammy the Tin Can and Nellie the Newspaper, among others.
The project recently was named to receive the Conservation and Environmental Education Excellence Award for outstanding interpretive non-print media, per Marlatt.
A delegation will be accepting the award from the Iowa Association of Naturalists and Iowa Conservation Education Council on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Drake University.
A playlist of the videos is available on YouTube at the shortened link: https://tinyurl.com/2ep67n8k. Or search for the local department, user @fayettecountyconservation4507. See “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends Educational Recycling Series.”