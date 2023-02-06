Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Six videos, each less than three minutes each, comprise the playlist, “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends Educational Recycling Series” on the YouTube channel for Fayette County Conservation.

A series of animated educational productions imagined and written by Fayette County Conservation, animated and produced by Northeast Iowa RC&D, and funded by the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission, has been named for an award, according to Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt.

Six videos, each less than three minutes, comprise the playlist, “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends Educational Recycling Series.”

