Members of the Oelwein Husky volleyball team and head coach Lee Andersen donate the $2,165 raised at last season’s breast cancer awareness “pink-out” fundraiser game — including a silent auction of cakes, miracle minute bucket run, and more — to Tina Haar-Lewis, a school support staffer representing the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Fayette County, which will occur the afternoon of June 17 at the Oelwein High School track. Pictured from left are Hailie Tilley, Isabell Taylor, Mackenzie Palmer, Lewis, Dani Bantz, Harley Staton, Andersen, Elzsie Fauser, Lexi Steil and Hayley Burke.