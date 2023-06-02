Celebrating cancer survivors, honoring those lost, and fighting back through fundraising.
These tenets form the core of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Fayette County, which will take place from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Oelwein High School track.
Hannah Mitchell, as senior development coordinator for the American Cancer Society serving northeast Iowa, is helping plan the Fayette County Relay and others.
“All are welcome. It’s about community and everyone coming out to celebrate our cancer survivors and caregivers. They don’t have to register to attend the event,” Mitchell said.
Relay For Life events form the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, per the society.
This Fayette County Relay opens at 3 p.m. with the presentation of colors by Oelwein American Legion Post 9, followed by the national anthem and a prayer. Laps around the track by specific groups will follow, starting with cancer survivors, then caregivers, committee members and teams.
Survivor registration is at 2:30 p.m.
A survivor will share a personal story. The person requested to remain anonymous until the ceremony, Mitchell said.
Following the opening ceremony, the in-person silent auction will open, closing at 8 p.m.
Stick around for the emotionally moving luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m., when small bags honoring those who have battled cancer are lit from within, illuminating the track. A prayer and closing ceremony will follow.
“It’s a ceremony to commemorate those we have lost to cancer and to honor those cancer survivors who are still with us today,” Mitchell said.
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
A Relay for Life team will be serving barbecued pork and hotdogs, along with chips and drinks.
First responder agencies planning on bringing out their vehicles for the touch-a-truck are the Iowa State Patrol and local emergency medical responders, Mitchell said.
Members of Lee Andersen’s Oelwein Husky volleyball team will be volunteering at the event. They recently donated $2,165 raised at last season’s breast cancer awareness “pink-out” fundraiser game to this year’s Relay, represented by school support staffer Tina Haar-Lewis, leader of Team Believe.
Cory McBride’s Oelwein Husky Productions students are volunteering their time and talents for the event.
Other teams registered online include Family of Fighters, Team Hope, Team Uncle Leo, and the Grandview Guardians.
To optionally form a team or volunteer, visit relayforlife.org/fayettecountyia.
PURPOSE OF RELAY
Relay For Life events, held in more than 20 countries, comprise the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, raising more than $400 million each year, per a Cancer Society events website.
Dollars to the Cancer Society go to patient support programs, cancer research and advocacy efforts, Mitchell said.
In the Iowa area, efforts are visible in the Hope Lodge, where cancer patients along with their caregivers can stay for free, with locations near specialty hospitals — in Iowa City, by the University of Iowa Hospitals, and in Rochester, Minnesota, by the Mayo Clinic Hospitals.
ACS Relay funds support a 24/7 Cancer Helpline for information on diagnosis, emotional support, and financial support near the caller, Mitchell said. The helpline is 800-227-2345.
Funds raised support advocacy efforts such as the Gail Orcutt School Radon Safety bill, signed into law in May 2022, which requires Iowa schools to test for and mitigate radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Iowa, Mitchell said.
Per the 2022 law, mitigation is incurred if radon levels at the school building average 4 picocuries per liter or above, over two tests, in House File 2412. If so, the school board has two years from the first test to complete radon mitigation or can abandon or renovate the building within five years.
As for current legislation, broadly, the Cancer Society advocates for making Medicaid and Medicare accessible for everyone “regardless of age or employment status, because that helps in anybody’s cancer journey,” Mitchell said.
“We have $2 million invested in cancer research in Iowa,” Mitchell said. A link on the Cancer Society website as of December 2022 shows the $2 million is spread across three research and health professional training grants in the state, one each at the University of Iowa departments of molecular biology, internal medicine and human physiology.
Fundraising from Fayette County is more than halfway to the $15,000 goal, Mitchell told the Daily Register. Donations entered online, which likely trail the reality, show they are about one-quarter of the way there as of June 1.