WEST UNION — A total of 106 4-H and FFA exhibitors went through the Fayette County Fair 4-H and FFA Achievement Auction on Saturday, July 22 at the bandstand on the grounds in West Union. A total of $49,025 was transacted with an average sale price of $462.50. Sales sometimes included multiple categories of animals, if a 4-H or FFA member showed in multiple categories.
All the money raised at this auction goes back to the kids, according to Iowa State Extension Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly. “Extension keeps nothing,” she said.
Col. David Burrack, the title denoting his position as an auctioneer with Arlington-based Northeast Iowa Auction, brought out interesting comments from some of the exhibitors. Burrack shared auctioneer duties with Col. Tom Mann, currently of Colorado, formerly of Fayette County.
Both Burrack and Mann exhibited livestock together at the Fayette County Fair during the late 1960s.
Burrack, in introducing the auction lots on Saturday, tended to question the kids on how they won the trophies they sometimes displayed. Or he would mention if the exhibitor’s parents, listed in the program, had a business or a long-running presence in the area.
Royalty wearing their sashes tended to be noted. Queens, princesses, et cetera gracing the stage noted in the first 90 minutes of the auction included Fayette County Fair Queen Anna Egan of Sumner/Westgate; Iowa Milking Shorthorn Queen Taylor Sparrgrove of Washburn (Eldorado Eagles); Fayette County Dairy Princess Olivia Kleppe of West Union; Fayette County Beef Queen Avari Schroeder of Sumner; and Little Miss Cowgirl Khloee Cannon of Hawkeye.
As Brennan Pagel of Sumner, who showed meat goats, sheep and swine with the Banks Go Getters, walked onstage:
“Holy cow! He had to bring a bushel basket,” Burrack remarked. “How did we get all those trophies?”
“I went outside every day and worked my animals,” Brennan said, to applause.
“He said it isn’t just being at fair, you have to go outside and work. How long did you work your animals?” Burrack asked.
“A long time.”
“I bet you started last fall,” Burrack said.
“I think so,” Brennan said.
Fetching top dollar were the animals of Braelyn Meyer of West Union, for beef, which Luana Savings Bank won for $850; and of Nolan Pagel of Sumner, for meat goats and sheep, which Reicks View Farm won for $800.
The exhibitors are listed below:
Kole Adams of Waucoma, dairy, Nelson Dairy Consultant, $325; Luke Adams of Waucoma, beef or dairy, Nelson Dairy Consultant, $325; Kerigan Alexander of Clermont, dairy, Torkelson Motors, $400; Samuel Anderson of Elgin, sheep, dairy goats, Custom Conservation, $425; Bradley Arthur of Sumner, beef, Baumler Implements, $375; Grace Arthur of Sumner, dairy, Buck and Kelly Henderson, $375;
Clara Bilden of Elgin, sheep, Clermont Implement, $500; Logan Boehm of Elgin, swine, beef, CEED Ag, LLC, $400; Lucas Brehme of Wadena, beef, Alex and Holly Gibbs, $425; Abbigail Brown of Arlington, meat goats, Farmers Savings Bank, $325; Kale Butikofer of Hawkeye, sheep, Fagle View Farm, $350; Kennadi Butikofer of Hawkeye, meat goats, swine, beef, Adaway Dairy, LLC, $450;
Clara Cannon of West Union, meat goats, sheep, swine, Landus Co-op, $525; Hailee Cannon of Hawkeye, beef, Neil and Julie Lansing, $350; Khloee Cannon of Hawkeye, beef, McDonough Show Cattle, $300; Lane Converse of Hawkeye, swine, beef, Dillon Ag Supply, $475; Peyton Dean of Clermont, swine, Lembke & Hageman, $625; Ryan Dean of Clermont, swine, Beck’s Hybrids, $450; Sarah Dean of Clermont, beef, dairy, Luana Savings Bank, $600; Taylor Dean of Clermont, swine, beef, Clermont Implement, $600; Anna Egan of Westgate, meat goats, beef, Northeast Security Bank, $550; Benjamin Egan of Westgate, meat goats, beef, Next Vision, $600; Sam Egan of Westgate, beef, Buck and Kelly Henderson, $525; Reed Fagle of Fayette, sheep, beef, Renk Seed, $500; Tucker Fels of Hawkeye, beef, Al and Judy Albrecht, $350;
Natalie Hamlett of Aurora, dairy, Postville Livestock Commission, $400; Grant Henderson of Sumner, beef, Ag Vantage FS, $675; Noah Henderson of Sumner, beef, Egan Farms, $525; Owen Henderson of Sumner, beef, Farmers Win Co-op, $500; Karlie Hepker of Maynard, dairy, Fayette Co. Dairy Promotion, $325; Kenidee Hepker of Maynard, dairy, Baumler Implements, $350; Raeleigh Hepker of Maynard, dairy, Al and Judy Albrecht, $250; Taylor Hildebrand of Randalia, meat goats, sheep, CEED Ag, LLC, $400; Gabe Holthaus of West Union, swine, dairy, Nate and Angie Meyer, $350; Lily Holthaus of West Union, swine, beef, dairy, Irish Grove Dairy, $300;
Brooks Ingels of Maynard, swine, beef, Sue Ingels, $500; Jesse Jones of Sumner, beef, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $450; Layne Kleppe of West Union, swine, dairy, Jeff Walz, $425; Olivia Kleppe of West Union, swine, dairy, Kerndt Brothers Savings Bank, $400; Clay Kleve of Castalia, swine, beef, Landus Co-op, $450; Keigan Kleve of Castalia, swine, beef, Clermont Implement, $475; Aubree Langreck of Hawkeye, beef, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $325; Kaitlynn Langreck of West Union, meat goats, sheep, CEED Ag, LLC, $425; Parker Langreck of West Union, beef, New Hampton Red Power, $325; Rylee Langreck of Hawkeye, beef, Bushman Trucking, $425; Tayler Luzum of Fort Atkinson, beef, Luana Savings Bank, $350;
Kaydence Martin of Fayette, swine, beef, Farmers Savings Bank, $475; Waylon Martin of Fayette, swine, beef, Farmers Savings Bank, $600; Braelyn Meyer of West Union, beef, Luana Savings Bank, $850; Hallie Meyer of West Union, swine, dairy, Landus Co-op, $575; Kade Meyer of West Union, swine, dairy, Luana Savings Bank, $600; Kasydi Meyer of West Union, beef, Decorah Sales Commission, $500; Aaron Miller of Hawkeye, beef, McDonough Show Cattle, $350; Ashton Miller of Hawkeye, swine, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $325; Autumn Miller of Hawkeye, swine, Al and Judy Albrecht, $375; Ayla Moss of West Union, beef, Heartland Simmentals, $550; Kyson Moss of West Union, beef, Jim and Nancy Grimes, $425; Sawyer Nefzger of Clermont, swine, beef, Viafield, $400;
Alexis Oakland of Elgin, beef, Clermont Implement, $600; Jonathan Oakland of Elgin, dairy, Dick Jensen, $650; Kylie Oakland of Elgin, swine, dairy, Viafield, $425; Brennan Pagel of Sumner, meat goats, sheep, swine, Reicks View Farm, $550; Harrison Pagel of Sumner, dairy, Luana Savings Bank, $600; Madilyn Pagel of Sumner, sheep, dairy goats, Reicks View Farm, $575; Nolan Pagel of Sumner, meat goats, sheep, Reicks View Farm, $800; Cael Peyton of Randalia, sheep, Next Vision, $325; Chase Peyton of Randalia, sheep, Buck and Kelly Henderson, $300; Ryan Putney of Elgin, beef, Chris and Laurie Moss, $250; Tyler Putney of Elgin, beef, Clermont Implement, $375;
Jonathan Redfern of Sumner, beef, Buck and Kelly Henderson, $600; Amya Rupprecht of West Union, swine, Jim and Nancy Grimes, $425; Jarron Rupprecht of West Union, swine, West Union Event Center & Bad Tads, $275; Katelynn Sadler of West Union, dairy, Neil and Julie Lansing, $450; William Sadler of West Union, dairy, Neil and Julie Lansing, $475; Noah Schissel of West Union, dairy, Viafield, $375; Wyatt Schmitt of Hawkeye, dairy, Decorah Sales Commission, $725; Lainey Scholbrock of West Union, sheep, Gage & Gage Plumbing and Heating, $600; Sutton Schrader of Clermont, swine, beef, Luana Savings Bank, $400; Teagan Schrader of Clermont, swine, beef, Steffens Cattle, $475; Avari Schroeder of Sumner, sheep, beef, Northeast Security Bank, $650; Bristol Schroeder of Castalia, swine, beef, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $425; Hannah Schroeder of Castalia, beef, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $500; Adam Scott of Westgate, dairy, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $375; Hannah Scott of Westgate, meat goats, dairy, Kerndt Brothers Savings Bank, $550; Keaton Siebrecht of West Union, sheep, dairy goats, Bushman Trucking, $675;
Kirsten Smith of Clermont, dairy, Larry Smith, $325; Wyatt Smith of Oelwein, beef, Al and Judy Albrecht, $325; Blake Sparrgrove of West Union, beef, dairy, Dean Chiropractic, $625; Chloe Sparrgrove of West Union, dairy, Renk Seed, $575; Dillion Sparrgrove of West Union, dairy, Dean Family Farms, $700; Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson of Washburn (Eldorado Eagles), beef, dairy, Clermont Implement, $500; Alexis Steffens of Clermont, beef, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $700; Ryley Steffens of Postville, beef, Alex and Holly Gibbs, $500; Alex Steinbronn of Maynard, beef, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $475; Sam Steinbronn of Maynard, beef, Baumler Implements, $400;
Adrianna Tiedt, Tieskotter Enterprises & Seed, $500; Cidney Tiedt, Daniel Steinlage, $550; Charolette Vagts of West Union, dairy, Jim and Nancy Grimes, $575; Sydney Vagts of West Union, dairy, Luana Savings Bank, $475; Gracie Walz of West Union, sheep, dairy, Nutrien Ag Solutions, $350; Greyson Walz of West Union, dairy, Viafield, $350; Shane Warnke of Sumner, beef, Northeast Security Bank, $525; Ava Wegner of West Union, beef, Kerndt Brothers Savings Bank, $325; Broc Wenger of Elgin, swine, beef, Lembke & Hageman, $400; Ashlyn Wilker of West Union, swine, Nate and Angie Meyer, $325; Garett Wurzer of Waucoma, beef, “Balk Tank” Bar & Grill, $325.