A new Fayette County Fair Queen will reign over the local fair as former Miss Oelwein Abigail Patrick relinquishes her crown during the 2023 coronation ceremony Tuesday, July 18.
The event begins at 6 p.m. on the opening night of the Fayette County Fair at the fairgrounds in West Union. The traditional Fair Queen Pie Auction will immediately follow the crowning.
Scholarships in this year’s queen contest include a new $250 award for having the top-selling pie at the yearly pie auction, in addition to the traditional $1,000 award for the queen and $500 for the princess. Businesses around Fayette County have donated gifts to all the award-winners and candidates.
As previously announced, the Miss Oelwein 2023 crown went to Natalie Crandall. Crandall, however, has a prior commitment during this year’s queen contest and was unable to attend. Candidates must be present to participate in the queen contest, per the rules.
Crandall has been encouraged to run again next year, Contest Coordinator Megan Niewoehner said.
There will be representation from Oelwein at this year’s queen contest as Hannah Patrick decided to run at-large. The 2022 Miss Oelwein, Lily King, was attending the Oelwein Sesquicentennial parade.
As previously announced, Abby Sieck was crowned Miss Maynard on June 23. Owing to the timing of her birthday, 15-year-old Sieck is ineligible to run for the county contest until next year, per Iowa State Fair rules.
Thus, Alexis Davis will represent as Miss Maynard 2023 at this year’s county fair, and both girls will represent the town at events throughout this next year. Sieck will have the opportunity to run as 2023-2024 Miss Maynard at the 2024 Fayette County Fair along with whoever is crowned 2024 Miss Maynard, Niewoehner explained.
Judged award titles are queen, princess, runner-up and a leadership award for a candidate with a strong resume. Contestants vote to select the personality-plus awardee.
Funds raised at this year’s pie auction will be allocated toward renovating the fair office.
The 2023 Fayette County Fair queen candidates are: At-Large Candidate Anna Egan of Westgate; At-Large Candidate Hannah Patrick of Oelwein; 2022 Miss Arlington Addi Munger; 2023 Miss Clermont Avery Donnelly; 2023 Miss Elgin Macy Rose; 2023 Miss Hawkeye Katie Herman; 2023 Miss Maynard Alexis Davis; 2023 Miss St. Lucas Ella Drilling; 2023 Miss Wadena Morgan Shea; 2023 Miss Waucoma Bailey Poor; 2023 Miss West Union Mady Ney; and 2023 Miss Westgate GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard.
Read their brief biographies in the Tuesday Oelwein Daily Register.