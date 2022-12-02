The Fayette County Board of Supervisors canvassed the votes of the mid-term General Election at their Nov. 15 meeting, in compliance with the provisions of Section 50.24 of Iowa Code.
Some vacant township positions were decided by write-in. When there are multiple write-in candidates, each with the same number of votes, “They get picked out of a hat — out of a cup,” Auditor Lori Moellers told the Daily Register.
Legibility, obviously, is important when writing in votes.
After the canvass, the following persons were declared elected to the respective county offices, per the Nov. 15 supervisors meeting minutes:
County Supervisors, Jeffrey Bunn and Bruce T. Lehmann; County Treasurer, Kyle Jacobsen; County Recorder, Kristie Reierson; County Attorney, Nathan Lein;
Soil and Water Conservation District, Gene Pleggenkuhle, Rick Matt, and Don Bahe to fill a vacancy;
County Ag Extension Council, Alan Albrecht, Neil Lansing, Amy Boehm, Scot Michelson and Michael McFadden;
Auburn Township Trustees, Kenneth Boyer and Collin Jensen; Clerk Arlene Soppe;
Banks Township Trustees, Robb Henn, Gary Stauffer and Greg Pagel TFV; Clerk Ronald J. Hartman;
Bethel Township Trustees, Alan Boess and Kay Kent; Clerk Gene Pleggenkuhle;
Center Township Trustees, Tobey Weidemann and Andy Uhlenhopp; Clerk Richard D. Buhmann;
Clermont Township Trustees Richard Kittelson and Damien Matt; Clerk Mark Nelson;
Dover Township Trustees, John Sparrgrove and Alan J. Steffens; Clerk John Grafenberg;
Eden Township Trustees, David Balk and Scott Klemp; Clerk Marlene Klemp;
Fairfield Township Trustees, Douglas L. Nus and Lawrence Fettkether; Clerk Joyce Knickerbocker;
Fremont Township Trustees David Egan and Charles Uhlenhopp; Clerk Valerie Warnke;
Harlan Township Trustees, Freddie Jens and Rick Fink; Clerk Joyce Gadow;
Illyria Township Trustees, John D. Grimm and Russ Medberry; Clerk Julie Holt;
Jefferson Township (around Oelwein) Trustees, Yvonne Gaudes and Teri Block; Clerk Eileen Koob;
Oran Township (north of Fairbank) Trustees, Lois Heineman and Glenda Kane; Clerk Sue A. Fette;
Pleasant Valley Township Trustees, Randy Helgerson and Michael Friederich; Clerk Duane Patterson;
Putnam Township Trustees, Bart D. DeLong and Gary Soules; Clerk Joel Klemish;
Scott Township (north of Stanley) Trustees, Alan Schlumbohm and Rick Morgan; Clerk Tammy Brownell;
Smithfield Township Trustees, David Burrack and Jerry Janssen; Clerk Douglas Martin;
Union Township Trustees, Michael Darnall and Dan McElree; Clerk Jim D. Grimes;
Westfield Township Trustees, Tim O’Brien and Jack Frey; Clerk Deric Sieck;
Windsor Township Trustees Kevin B. Boyer and Marvin Shippy; Clerk Barbara Lea Colvin.