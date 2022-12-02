Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Fayette County Board of Supervisors canvassed the votes of the mid-term General Election at their Nov. 15 meeting, in compliance with the provisions of Section 50.24 of Iowa Code.

Some vacant township positions were decided by write-in. When there are multiple write-in candidates, each with the same number of votes, “They get picked out of a hat — out of a cup,” Auditor Lori Moellers told the Daily Register.

Trending Food Videos