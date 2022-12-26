After meeting with the Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 5, County Planning and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller said she will continue to work on a draft updating the county’s pipeline ordinance “not specific to any type of material.”
“We have one. It’s very very ancient,” Miller said, noting the ordinance says a pipeline “has to be (300) feet from an occupied house.”
Fayette County Zoning Section 21 G, Pipelines, was approved on Sept. 1, 1977, per a copy Miller provided.
“No pipelines shall be laid in such a manner that results in any portion of such pipeline being located within the distance of 300 feet from any dwelling,” it reads in part.
The topsoil, it says, needs to be replaced to restore the original condition and depth. Where a pipeline crosses a fence, the ordinance requires an 8-foot-tall sign with 6-inch-high letters labeling it a “pipeline.”
The existing county ordinance does not make any reference to material carried through the pipeline.
It allows pipelines already permitted by the State Commerce Commission from a pipeline company as defined in Iowa Code Section 479.2, prior to enacting of the 1977 county planning and zoning ordinance pipeline amendment.
No action was taken on the pipeline ordinance update at the Dec. 5 supervisors meeting, minutes state.
“We already have two pipelines in the county,” Miller said.
Planning and Zoning meets the first Thursday of the month on an as-needed basis, in an advisory capacity to the board of supervisors, Miller said.
At the Dec. 1 Planning and Zoning meeting, “Commission members noted the inherent dangers of a CO2 pipeline versus other pipelines such as rural water,” according to meeting minutes Miller provided. “Per the Board of Supervisors, Miss Miller is looking for a draft pipeline ordinance to cover all pipelines, not just one specific pipeline.”
The board of supervisors would like to see a general pipeline ordinance, “not specific to any type of material,” Miller clarified for the Daily Register.
According to the Iowa Utilities Board, Iowa Code Chapter 479B, Hazardous Liquid Pipelines grants the Utilities Board authority over hazardous liquid pipelines and storage facilities in the state, as of the 1995 Legislature. A “hazardous liquid” is defined as crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, anhydrous ammonia, liquid fertilizers, liquefied carbon dioxide, alcohols and coal slurries.
The nearby Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission is working toward updating its ordinance for land use to plan for hazardous liquid pipelines setting minimum distances with advice from an attorney. A hearing was held Dec. 6 on the proposed updates.