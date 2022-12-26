Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

After meeting with the Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 5, County Planning and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller said she will continue to work on a draft updating the county’s pipeline ordinance “not specific to any type of material.”

“We have one. It’s very very ancient,” Miller said, noting the ordinance says a pipeline “has to be (300) feet from an occupied house.”

Trending Food Videos