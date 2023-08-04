DES MOINES — The Fayette Community Library has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition,” the State Library of Iowa announced. The accreditation status began July 1 and is valid through June 30, 2026.
Fayette Community library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access and facilities.
Amenities at the Fayette library include the Community Room, the permanent StoryWalk Trail, wi-fi accessibility and a library of things to borrow like sports equipment.
“We will continue to work toward being the hub of our community in practice and offer new ideas and try our best to do more with less — because libraries are being called upon to fill the gaps in our culture,” library staff commented in a news release.
Of Iowa’s 543 public libraries, 414 – including Fayette Community – are accredited.
Almost two-thirds of Iowans have active public library cards. Iowans use their libraries to find jobs, do homework, locate a good book to read, research legal information, access government information, and more. Iowa libraries play key roles in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning and access to services offered online.