Source: https://homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/programs/911-program/

 COURTESY IMAGE

The Fayette County 911 Service Board elected new officers to three-year terms at its Aug. 17 meeting.

Sheriff Marty Fisher has stepped in as interim chair of the board following the March 19 death of Chair Mike Everding, Fairbank Police Chief. Fisher had been vice chair.

