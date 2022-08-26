The Fayette County 911 Service Board elected new officers to three-year terms at its Aug. 17 meeting.
Sheriff Marty Fisher has stepped in as interim chair of the board following the March 19 death of Chair Mike Everding, Fairbank Police Chief. Fisher had been vice chair.
The newly elected chair is Sam Schmitt of St. Lucas with Al McCune of Hawkeye as vice chair.
Iowa counties are called on by state law to have these boards, or an alternative, to establish and maintain a 911 emergency service communications plan. The board gets funding from the state through a phone line surcharge.
That is not the sole funding available for the 911 service, however. State law says the costs of providing 911 service are the responsibility of the 911 boards and and the member political subdivisions.
Voting membership includes agencies and communities that provide emergency and public safety services in the county.
The Fayette County 911 Service Board has been involved this year with plans to upgrade the county’s dispatch radio technology and transition to the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. The 911 Board allocated $622,878 toward it, while pressing the county to also upgrade the paging system used by local emergency responders.
Most recently, the board voted to support a paging upgrade by Motorola that had the backing of the Fayette County Board of supervisors.
In all, county officials have approved spending the allocation from the 911 Board ant $3.8 million allocated to the county from the federal American Rescue Plan on upgrading the dispatching and paging systems. The cost includes that of purchasing some radio equipment for local agencies.