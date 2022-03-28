Fayette County hopes to use American Rescue Plan funds and grant money to upgrade the radio system used by the sheriff to dispatch emergency services.
The Board of Supervisors and the Fayette County E911 Commission met in joint session at the courthouse last week to advance the radio system issue that has been discussed for more than a year.
According to meeting minutes, the supervisors voted unanimously to conditionally allocate $2.85 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to transition from the current radio system to Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. They also voted 3-0 to apply for grants to help fund the radio system.
The supervisors also voted 3-0 to approve an advertisement to request proposals for a 911 paging system.
ISICS Board was established in 2007 with the mission to ultimately develop and oversee “the operation of a statewide integrated public safety communications interoperability system,” according to its website.