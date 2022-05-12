A Westgate man will continue serving his life-in-prison sentence for killing a 4-week-old boy left in his care in 2018, the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled this week.
On March 9, 2021, at the conclusion of a five-day trial a Fayette County found Dean Alan Hettinger, now 25, guilty of first-degree murder as well as child endangerment resulting in death. He was sentenced on April 5, 2021, to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.
Hettinger filed a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court on April 8, 2021, claiming the evidence does not support the convictions and the district court should have granted him a new trial.
The appeal was heard by Appeals Court Judges David May, Sharon Soorholtz-Greer and Mary E. Chicchelly.
“Because we find substantial evidence supports the jury’s guilty verdicts and the district court did not abuse its discretion, we affirm the denial of Hettinger’s motions in arrest of judgment and for new trial,” concludes the court opinion written by Chicchelly and published on Wednesday.
The opinion included these details of the case:
The infant was born in early April 2018 to Hettinger’s girlfriend’s half-sister, who because of her drug use was not allowed to be alone with him. The plan was for the infant to stay with Hettinger and his girlfriend, who also had a 6-month-old son of their own, until the half-sister could be admitted to a rehabilitation facility where children were permitted.
The infant’s mother spent significant time at Hettinger’s home, rotating between it and her aunt’s home.
Admission to the facility did not happen as quickly as anticipated, and by the end of the month the exact timeline was uncertain. Hettinger’s girlfriend expressed interest in adopting the boy if reunification didn’t work out.
Despite having methamphetamine in his system at birth, the infant presented as a healthy baby in the weeks after being released from his 9-day initial stay in a natal intensive care unit. It also appeared to play no role in his death, according to the autopsy.
Hettinger was unemployed, so he was generally responsible for watching over both the infant and his son during the day. Text messages between he and his girlfriend showed increasing tension in their relationship, from complaints about crying, finances and the half-sister. The girlfriend began taking their son to work with her, so Hettinger only had the infant boy.
The couple argued in text messages as their relationship deteriorated over the month. About an hour after one exchange on Thursday, April 26, 2018, Hettinger said the infant was grunting and jumpy. That afternoon he visited a friend’s home with the infant, where Hettinger dismissed the baby’s pale appearance and raspy breathing as being because he was a “meth baby.”
The friend’s girlfriend watched the boy during the visit and said Hettinger told her that he was not happy to have the baby in his home.
On Saturday, April 28, 2018, Hettinger’s girlfriend began to notice the infant was less colicky that usual, sleepier and had trouble keeping his eyes open. He also exhibited odd, slow motion movements during his bath and did not wake for his typical midnight feeding. The next morning, she noticed one of his eyes veering to the side.
She called the hospital and was told to monitor the baby. She took the baby and her son to her father’s house. Later when the baby was non-responsive and had minimal breathing, she called for an ambulance to take him to the emergency room. He was soon transferred the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Doctors discovered injuries consistent with traumatic brain injury and inflicted trauma.
The child died May 27, 2018, four weeks after his injuries arose, which included 36 rib fractures and intracranial hemorrhages, according to an autopsy.
The son of Hettinger and his girlfriend was removed from their home because of the suspected abuse of the infant. As the investigation continued, Hettinger sent a text to his girlfriend threatening to harm himself and then said, “Also, I’m calling DCI tonight. I’m going to tell them I hurt (the infant). I don’t want you and (their son) to continue to have to deal with this anymore.”
In appealing his conviction, Hettinger’s defense claimed that no eye-witnesses saw him injure the infant and the state erroneously relied on that text message. That out-of-court confession was not enough on which to rest a conviction, unless there was other proof that he committed the crime, the defense argued.
Chicchelly, however, in Wednesday’s opinion cited the time he spent alone with the infant, the text messages and conversations illustrating his frustrations, medical evidence supporting abuse allegations as well as a timeline, and his own recorded interviews with authorities as corroborating evidence. Whether it was sufficient to support his “confessional text message was a question for the jury.”
"Given Hettinger's opportunity and motive layered within the medical and lay testimony, we find a rational jury could find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Chicchelly wrote.
